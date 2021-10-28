Simplify Your Digital Photo Library with the Powerful Image Management Tool from Tag That Photo

Oakville, Canada, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — Every day, millions of consumers take out their mobile devices to snap pictures of their mouth-watering meals, kids at play, friends, family, and afternoon excursions to the great outdoors. With so many new photos circulating around your hard drives and cloud servers, it only makes sense that you would get overwhelmed trying to manage such a growing library.

The updated software from Tag That Photo alleviates all that time you’ve been spending trying to organize, locate, and separate your different image collections. This easy-to-use application gives you the benefit of incredibly intuitive facial recognition to tag all of your photos so you can quickly recall the images you want based on demographic information.

Tag That Photo uses advanced facial recognition that scans your image library to detect similar facial features and place automatic tags or ones you select. Now you can pull up all the images with your favorite nephew in them using a clean search interface.

The updated tag system allows more than just remembering the human subject of the photo. You can create tags and metadata information like location, date, description, and other customizable words or phrases you feel works best for the picture. With one quick search, you’ll be able to find all the photos with your grandmother’s black cat hiding in the background.

There are no restrictions over the number of categories, tags, and libraries you separate your photos into using Tag That Photo. That makes the application the perfect scenario for our shutterbug-driven society, where most mobile devices have a professional-level camera and video recording at the click of a button. This is also an essential tool for those photographers and social media managers out there doing everything they can to streamline their client’s daily postings and operations.

To learn more about the features and capabilities of this exciting upgrade, visit Tag That Photo’s online learning library and support section. You’ll find user-based answers to empower your daily usage of this fantastic software.

To download your own free trial, visit http://www.tagthatphoto.com.