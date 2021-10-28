Vietnam Animal Feed Additives Market Material Estimates, Sales Channel Analysis & Prominent Companies

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Vietnam Animal Feed Additives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Vietnam Animal Feed Additives Market is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR during the forecast period. The shift in trend to consume poultry and cattle meat is gaining a high traction in Vietnam. In the past consumers largely depended on pork meat for nutritional needs. Rise in per capita income and modern methods of cattle rearing is likely to uplift the market conditions.

Key Players:

Dabaco Group JSC

Vedan Enterprises Co. Ltd

EZ Nutrition Way Company

Hong Ha Nutrition JSC

Cargill Inc.

BASF SE

CP Group

Anova (EWOS)

BIOMIN

Growth Drivers:

Vietnam animal feed additives market is driven by rise in per capita meat consumption and significant growth in the last few years. Rising requirements for meat and meat products is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Significant opportunities in the meat export is likely to propel the market scenario during the forecast period. Flexibility in trade agreements and regulatory policies have standardized feed additives quality aligned with U.N standards. Development of feeding applications for animal feeds is gaining a higher traction during the forecast period.

Industry Outlook:

Value chain analysis

Vendor landscape

Raw material outlook

Technology overview

Regulatory framework

Market driver analysis

Market restraint analysis

Key market opportunities – Prioritized

Industry analysis – Porter’s

Competitive landscape

PESTEL analysis

Product Outlook:

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Application Outlook:

Pork/Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Others

Regional Insights:

Rise in funding and research & development help in driving the production thereby adding sustainability in the regional market. Vietnam’s total market share in APAC is much higher as compared to India and China. In the recent years imports for animal feed have increased, which is normally routed through neighbouring countries.

