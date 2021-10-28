Polyurethane resin segment is projected to be the largest segment of the polymer foam market by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The polymer foam market is projected to grow from USD 90.7 billion in 2020 to USD 114.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2025. APAC is the largest consumer of polymer foam. The overall growth of the market is triggered by the growth of major end-use industries of polymer foams, high demand for polymer foams in APAC, and energy sustainability and energy conservation properties of polymer foam

The key players operating in the market are BASF SE (Germany), Rogers Corporation (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), and Armacell International S.A. (Germany). These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, new product launch, and partnership & agreement, to grow in the market. Investment & expansion was the key strategy adopted by the major players between 2016 and 2020. This strategy helped companies enhance their global presence.

BASF SE (Germany) is a diversified chemical company. The company has five business segments: Functional Materials & Solutions, Chemicals, Performance Products, Agricultural Solutions, and Others. The company operates through six integrated production sites and 390 other production sites in Europe. It has a strong customer base and operates in many countries in Europe, North America, APAC, Africa, and the Middle East. In March 2019, BASF enhanced its regional innovation capabilities with new facilities at the Innovation Campus Shanghai to further strengthen collaboration with the automotive industry and to offer new process catalysts to the chemical industry. With an investment of approximately USD 38.0 million, the new 5,000-square-meter facilities include the Automotive Application Center and the Process Catalysis Research & Development (R&D) Center. One of the innovations include polyurethane (PU) integral foam solutions with an open cell structure offering unique performance as they are light-weight, with excellent sound insulation and flame resistance.

The Dow Chemical Company is a diversified, global manufacturer and supplier of products which are used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services. It operates through three business segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings.

The company caters to numerous end-use industries such as appliances, automotive, agricultural, building and construction, chemical processing, electronic, furniture, houseware, oil & gas, packaging, paint, coating and adhesive, personal care, pharmaceutical, processed food, pulp & paper, textile and carpet, utilities, and water treatment.

