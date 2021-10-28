How is Growing R&D Expenditure in France Fueling Lab Automation

Prolific developments in life sciences, characterized by rapid AI penetration, industry-wide proliferation of cloud technology, and possible therapeutic connotations of previously contraband substances such as marijuana are amongst some key developments that have led to the emergence of a trillion dollar global pharmaceutical industry in recent years. This has eventually led to swift automation of laboratory settings, providing credible stimulus to the global lab automation market, according to a recent report published by consulting firm Fact.MR.

According to the report, the market is poised to experience significant gains, posting a CAGR exceeding 7% through 2031. Increasing number of grants disbursed to facilitate advanced drug development & clinical diagnostic research is responsible for bulk of the market’s growth. For instance, the EU Commission, in March 2021, advanced a grant to eTheRNA Immunotherapies, to accelerate the development of a novel and potentially best-in-class therapeutic mRNA cancer vaccine to treat recurrent HPV16+ head and neck cancers. The grant amounted to € 6.9 million.

Growth prospects have further heightened since the onset of COVID-19, with healthcare providers scrambling to deploy precise and advanced diagnostic services, as well as accelerate drug and vaccine development. Consequently, overall healthcare spending rose to US$ 1.4 trillion, representing over 30% increase since 2015. Additionally, a host of government initiatives in key markets have greatly helped augment spending on lab automation, a trend likely to continue over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered

Product

Equipment Automated Workstations Automated Liquid Handling Automated Integrated Workstations Pipetting Systems Reagent Dispensers Microplate Washers

Microplate Readers Multi-mode Microplate Readers Single-mode Microplate Readers

Automated ELISA Systems

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics Solutions

Proteomics Solutions

End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Research & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Environmental Testing Labs

Food & Beverage Industry

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Hudson Robotics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Hamilton Robotics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Becton Dickinson & Company, Qiagen NV, Danaher Corporation, and Hudson Robotics are some prominent lab automation equipment and software providers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

With regard to solution offerings, Siemens Healthineers provides the SIMATIC SIPAT Process Analytical Technology, facilitating the right-first-time production via Quality by Design (QbD) transfer of previously downstream quality controls into the manufacturing process itself. The software helps healthcare settings become more flexible with regard to production expansion, new product launches, and entry into new markets.

Similarly, Bio-Rad Laboratories offers its CFX Automation System II, a robotic plate handler compatible with all CFX RT-PCR Detection Systems to enable walk-away, high throughput qPCR operation in a simplified format. This systems generates large volumes of data and rapid data analysis. It is ideally suited to meet the high throughput RT-PCR requirements of today’s drug discovery and screening workflows.

