Specification of Stainless Steel Round Bar

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Petromet Flange Inc is one of the topmost reliable sources of Stainless Steel Round Bar Supplier in UAE. We have been a prominent part of the growth of the Indian market and quality exports. Our company Manufactures Stainless Steel Industrial Round Bar in different shapes, sizes and with different specifications as per the customers’ requirements. Stainless Steel Forged Round Bars are designed and developed in accordance with international quality standards. We have ready stock available for shipment to most parts of the country. These Stainless Steel Round Bar are manufactured from high-grade corrosion-resistant metal alloy. 

Petromet Flange INC is reputed and well known across the globe for its reliability and quality. The Stainless Steel Forged Round Bar are well known for their dimensional accuracy and finest finish, and resistance against corrosion. Petromet Flange INC is recommended as Leading Stainless Steel Round Bar exporters, and many more. We are also the dealers of Copper Alloy Round Bar, Duplex Steel Round Bars & so on.

 

Stainless Steel Round Bar Specification – 

 

  • Dimensions: EN, DIN, JIS, ASTM, BS, ASME, AISI
  • Standard : ASTM A276, ASTM A479
  • Material Grade: 304, 304L, 304H, 308, (308)/F45, 309, 309S, 310S, 310H, 312, 314, 316, 316L 316H, 316Ti, 317L, 321, 347, 347H,904L
  • Stainless Steel Round Bar: Outside Diameter in the range of 4mm to 500mm
  • Stainless Steel Bright Bar: Outside Diameter in the range of 4mm to 100mm
  • Stainless Steel Hex Bar: 18mm – 57mm (11/16″ to 2-3/4″)
  • Stainless Steel Square Bar: 18mm – 47mm (11/16″ to 1-3/4″)
  • Stainless Steel Flats: 1/2” to 10” in a thickness range of 2mm to 150mm, Custom Size Stainless Steel Flats available
  • Length: 1 to 6 Meters, Custom Cut Lengths
  • Form: Round, Square, Hex (A/F), Rectangle, Billet, Ingot, Forging Etc.
  • Finish: Black, Bright Polished, Rough Turned, NO.4 Finish, Matt Finish, BA Finish

Petromet Flange INC is a world-leading Supplier of Stainless Steel Round bars.

We have professional staff to maintain the quality of Stainless Steel Round Bar throughout the manufacturing process from the selection of raw material to processing, marking, packaging, storage, and transportation. Our Stainless Steel Round bars are hundred percent (100%) inspected before being packed and dispatched & all our materials are tested to International standards. Sometimes we also accept Third Party inspections appointed by our customers.

