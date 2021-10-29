Halloumi Cheese Market to Grow at a CAGR of over 12% During the Forecast Period (2020-2030)

Fact.MR’s new research study on halloumi cheese market unveils compelling insights transforming the global landscape. Halloumi cheese market continues its bullish run with global sales volume projected to reach 229,141 tons by 2028-end. The halloumi cheese market is likely to be profoundly influenced by diverse factors, ranging from favorable demographic changes and dynamic alterations in snacking preferences. According to the report, growing popularity of halloumi cheese has led to demand-supply challenges and adulteration, promoting intervention by ombudsmen and regulatory authorities.

Segmetation:-

Nature

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Flavor

  • Plain
  • Flavored
  • Mint
  • Chili
  • Others

Product Form

  • Slices
  • Blocks

End Use

  • B2B
  • Food Service
  • Industrial
  • B2C

Distribution Channel

  • Direct Sales
  • Hypermarkets /Supermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Discount Stores
  • Dairy Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • MEA

 

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1753

