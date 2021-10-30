Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to EDANA, the international association for non-woven fabrics and related industries; non-woven fabrics can be defined as follows:

“Nonwovens are unique, high-tech, engineered fabrics made from fibers and are used across a wide range of applications and products. Nonwovens are innovative, versatile, and indispensable. Modern life would be quite literally impossible without them.”

Membranes are materials that act as selective barrier and allow the passage of certain constituents and retain the others. These are mainly termed as filtration elements, which are widely used in commercial and industrial purposes. Certain properties of membranes, such as durability, porosity, permeability, stability, and selectivity make them indispensable element in various industrial applications. These properties could be enhanced by using a non-woven fabric as a substrate. Industrial membranes are widely used in water & wastewater treatment, industrial, laboratory, medical, food & beverage, and research applications to purify, concentrate, sterilize, or separate samples. Membranes are commonly used in the purification and treatment of drinking water and wastewater. The demand for membranes is high due to a wide spectrum of application areas.

The nonwoven textiles sector is undergoing significant changes with the increasing significance of new applications in industrial membranes, which are further used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, geo textiles, water treatment, and other industries. The growing demand for nonwoven – industrial membranes market in developing countries, such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina, is attributed to improved economic conditions and lifestyles. Growth in food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, chemical processing, industrial gas processing and the increasing importance of water and waste water treatment are contributing towards the growth of the non-woven – industrial membranes market. The Middle East & Africa and Latin American countries are establishing brackish water treatment units and water desalination units to address water scarcity issues. This may significantly increase the demand for membranes in these regions.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global nonwoven – industrial membranes market size to grow from USD 1.2billion in 2020 to USD 1.6billionby 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2025.The market for nonwoven – industrial membranes is segmented,on the basis ofmodule type into spiral wound, hollow fiber, tubular, and plate & frame.Spiral wound is projected to be the largest segment for nonwoven – industrial membranes, during the forecast period.Spiral-wound membranes are produced by winding consecutive layers of feed spacer, membrane, permeate collection channel, and a membrane around perforated center tube for permeate collection. Majority of the reverse osmosis membranes are spiral wound. They offer similar advantages as the others at lower energy costs due to their reduced pumping requirements and higher packing density. A spiral-wound membrane consists of at least one semi-permeable membrane and a supporting layer. The supporting layer comprises a roll and non-woven fabric, which is oriented in the direction of length of the roll. The use of nonwoven fibers helps in providing elasticity to the membrane, which results in improved dimensional strength. Nonwoven wetlaid polyester support substrates are mainly used in spiral-wound module (for RO).

The nonwoven – industrial membrane market is classified,on the basis ofapplication, into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, chemical processing, industrial gas processing, and others.Others includes building & construction and electrical & electronics. Water & wastewater treatment held the largest market share of the global nonwoven—industrial membranes market in 2019. The implementation of legislation to achieve improved treatment standards and water resource scarcity has created demand for membranes for saline or wastewater treatment. The growing demand for clean water, environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations for water quality led to an increased consumption of membranes in municipal and industrial water & wastewater treatment plants.

The nonwoven – industrial membrane market is studied forfiveregions, namely, North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. The APAC region accounted for the largest market share in 2019, in terms of both value and volume. Further, the market for nonwoven – industrial membrane in the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025, in terms of both value and volume. The major drivers of the nonwoven – industrial membrane market in this region are demographic changes and continuous industrialization. Emerging economies such as India and China in the region provide immense opportunities for players in the nonwoven – industrial membrane market.