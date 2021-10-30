Industrial Paint Booth Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

250 Pages Industrial Paint Booth Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Industrial Paint Booth market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Industrial Paint Booth Market.

Global Industrial Paint Booth Market: Scope of the Report The recent global industrial paint booth market report by Fact.MR offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The report elaborates on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats to the expansion of the global industrial paint booth market. A detailed segmental analysis, based on product, end use, and regions, has been provided in the report. Regional analysis in terms of supply chain analysis, business execution and market value analysis provides an in-depth perspective about the future scope of the global industrial paint booth market. In addition, a separate section on market structure has also been provided. The section provides a detailed analysis of key market players and the strategies for expansion in the industrial paint booth market.

Key Segments of the Industrial Paint Booth Market Fact.MR’s study on the industrial paint booth market offers information divided into two key segments-product, and end use across six major regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories. Product Cross draft Paint Booth

Semi Downdraft Paint Booth

Side Draft Paint Booth

Downdraft Paint Booth

Open Face Paint Booth

Bench Paint Booth End Use Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Construction & Agriculture

End Use Automotive
Industrial
Aerospace
Construction & Agriculture
Others

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Crossdraft Competes Head On With Downdraft, Gains Advantage Due to Easy Installation

Minimum maintenance entailed with easy installation makes crossdraft paint booths makes it a top-selling variant, with estimated volume sales worth 37,909 units by 2018-end. Though downdraft paint booth is widely recognized as the ‘state-of-the-art’ in high quality finishing jobs, crossdraft paint booths is steadily overshadowing the former in terms of volume sales, owing to the cost-effectiveness and convenience offered.

The report also cites that installation rate of industrial paint booth in the automotive industry is an all-time high. This can be gauged by the fact that the automotive remains the largest and most promising end user industry with regard to volume sales, both in 2017 as well as 2018. Industrial remains the second-largest end user application segment, with large-scale use of paint booth for paint spraying and coating applications.

Manufacturers Offering Custom Booths Tailored to End User Needs

The key differential strategies of stakeholders of the industrial paint booth market have been studied in detail in the research study, strengthening their footprint amid the competitive market space. Manufacturers of industrial paint booth are offering custom based booths tailored to the unique product requirements of the end users, finds the report. Moreover, key companies operating in the market space have been observed to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs with an objective of expansion at a global scale. Moreover, manufacturers are also leveraging the potential of technologies, such as AutoCAD, to scale up the product efficiency and performance.

Incorporation of new features has been identified to be the key to product enhancement, which is further responsible for scaling up its value amid the end user marketplace. Companies operating in the market place are reinvigorating their potential by offering products in a wide range of sizes and in-built accessories. Light kits, crane slots, doors or strip curtain, and interlock are few of the widely sought-after accessories being extensively considered by the manufacturers.

