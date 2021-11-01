Window Blinds Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2031

170 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Window Blinds Market  by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Window Blinds Market over the Forecast Period 2019-2029

 

Fact.MR’s latest study on the Window Blinds Market provide compelling insights into critical trend and opportunities creating the demand prospects during the assessment period. It also highlights potential sales pockets in terms of taxonomy including By Product type (Horizontal Window Blinds,Vertical Window Blinds), By Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets,Specialty Stores)

According to a recent Fact.MR study, window blinds sales are estimated to exceed 110 million units in 2019. The window blinds industry continues to be influenced by a range of factors, such as increasing home renovation and remodeling activities, complemented by growing focus on revamping the aging infrastructure. The study analyzes the window blinds market in detail, and offers readers a thorough analysis of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors impacting the market growth.

According to the study, home improvement activities significantly contribute to growth of the window blinds industry. LIRA, the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University finds that, in the US alone, remodeling activities are witnessing a significant rise, as elevating real-estate prices hold majority of consumers from making new property investments, directing their focus toward maintenance and renovation activities instead. This, coupled with the advent of eco-friendly and recyclable materials such as jute and bamboo with the focus on sustainability among industry players and consumers alike, has been favoring sales of window blinds.

 

Roll Up Blinds Sales Surge with Introduction of Patterned Designs

The study finds that consumers continue to show a marked preference for roll up blinds. Worldwide sales of roll up blinds reached nearly 40 billion units in 2018, and are expected to register a Y-o-Y growth of 3.6% in 2019. Apart from the benefits of easy operations, low maintenance requirements, and a variety of convenient installation options, the introduction of patterned products continues to augur well for sales of roll up blinds.

Manually operated window blinds continue to account for a sizeable share of the market, with sales of over 70 million units in 2018. However, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Window Covering Safety Council (WCSC) have associated these blinds with several hazards, raising awareness among consumers, which in turn has been impeding adoption of manually-operated variants. This has favored well for sales of electronically operate window blinds, particularly in developed markets where the number of smart home projects are witnessing a significant rise, abreast robust adoption of home automation systems.

Attribute Details
Market Size Value in 2021 USD 2.6 Billion
Market Value Forecast in 2031 USD 4 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2021-2031
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & Mn Units for Volume
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Germany
  • U.K
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • GCC
  • South Africa
Key Segments Covered
  • Product Type
  • Window Pane Operation
  • Application
  • Sales Channel
  • Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • Hunter Douglas Inc.
  • Blinds to Go Inc.
  • Ching Feng Home Fashions Co.
  • Stevens Scotland Ltd.
  • Budget Blinds Inc.
  • Elite Window Fashions
  • Innovative Openings Inc.
  • Rainbow Blinds Ltd.
  • JASNO Shutters BV
  • Next Day Blinds Corporation
  • Stoneside LLC
  • Springs Window Fashion LLC
  • Hillary’s Blinds Ltd.
  • Advanced Window Products Inc.
  • Canadian Blind Manufacturing Inc.
  • Aluvert Blinds
Pricing Available upon Request
Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Horizontal Window Blinds
    • Vertical Window Blinds
    • Roman Window Blinds
    • Roll Up Window Blinds

  • Window Pane Operation

    • Manually Operated Window Blinds
    • Electrically Operated Window Blinds

  • Application

    • Residential Window Blinds
    • Commercial Window Blinds
    • Industrial Window Blinds

  • Sales Channel

    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Specialty Stores
    • Independent Retailers
    • Online Sales
      • Company Websites
      • 3rd Party Online Sales

Crucial insights in the   Window Blinds Market research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Window Blinds Market
  • Basic overview of the Window Blinds Market, including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each Window Blinds Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of Window Blinds Market across various industries.
  • Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Window Blinds Market stakeholders.

