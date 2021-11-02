Application and Uses of High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes

High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes Manufacturers, Suppliers in Mumbai, India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Nova Steel Corporation is the leading High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes Manufacturers in India. Our High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes are exclusively designed for steel factories, petrochemical industry, fire protection systems, chemical industries, shipping/shipment industries, etc. High Nickel Alloy Pipes are available in all sizes and grades and according to the client’s requirements. High Nickel Alloy Pipes & Tubes have an excellent surface finish and are known best for their high tensile strength and sturdiness.

High Nickel Alloy Pipes and Tubes Material, Grades & Specifications

Standard- ASTM, ASME

Dimensions- ASTM, ASME, API

Size- 1/8” NB to 30” NB

Schedule/ thickness- SCH 40, SCH 80, SCH 160, SCH XS, SCH XXS, all schedules, thickness up to 12 mm

Outer diameter- 100 mm to 6000 mm

Wall thickness- 2.0 mm to 14 mm

End type- plain end, beveled end, treated with plastic cap ending

Form- rectangular, square, hydraulic, round, etc

Length- single random, double random, custom sizes, up to 12 mm thick

Material grade- nickel alloy 200- UNS N02200, nickel alloy 201- N02201

