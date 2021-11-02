About Monel Fasteners and Its Application

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ananka Fasteners is a leading Monel Fasteners Manufacturer in India, producing a wide range of Monel Fasteners in various sizes, grades, and scales. Our Monel Fasteners Manufacturer are manufactured by national & international standards. Monel Fasteners is a nickel-copper alloy that is resistant to corrosion in many environments. Monel Fastener Manufacturer is one of the few alloys that maintains its strength in sub-zero temperatures, so it is used in those circumstances. Monel Alloys Bolts & Nuts are most often found in chemical plant equipment due to their strong resistance to chemical corrosion.

Monel Hex Bolts are also used in the aerospace industry. Monel Bolts & Nuts have good resistance to corrosion against flowing saltwater or brine solutions. Therefore the Monel Keel Bolts find applications in the marine industry. By adding small quantities of aluminum and titanium, Monel Lock Nuts form an alloy known as K-500 which offers the same corrosion resistance as the Monel alloy, with the only difference being the increased tensile strength. This increase in the tensile strength of the Monel Hex Bolts is seen due to the formation of gamma prime during aging.

About Monel Fasteners

Monel Fasteners is readily fabricated by either hot-working and cold-working, machining, or welding. Although Monel Fasteners & Monel Bolts are very difficult to machine as compared to steel since Monel’s work hardens very quickly. Monel Fastener Manufacturers have to turn and work with the alloy at slow speeds and low feed rates. In comparison to stainless steel, the Monel Bolts Price is much more expensive, therefore the use of Monel Fasteners has been limited to only these applications where it is impossible to replace them. Other properties of Monel Bolts & Nuts include good hardness, toughness, ductility, and excellent mechanical performance even at sub-zero temperatures.

Application of Monel Fasteners

Chemical Industries

Petrochemical industries

Oil and Gas Industry

Building & Construction

Marine industry

Defense & Aerospace

Automobile Industry

