a1qa shortlisted at the GSA UK Awards

Lakewood, USA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Sourcing Association (the GSA) UK shortlisted the a1qa company in the Best nearshore team category. a1qa hit the list due to success that the next-gen QA automation team achieved during 300+ completed projects.

QA specialists are constantly enhancing their knowledge within proprietary QA Academy as well as 10+ CoEs and R&Ds labs. This makes a significant contribution to expanding the expertise of QA coordinators, managers, and QA automated engineers.

On all performed projects, the team relies on a customer-centric approach to fully satisfy the clients’ needs while bringing business and operational benefits, namely:

– Accelerated time to market

– Improved organizational performance

– Minimized business risks

– Increased ROI

– Reduced QA costs

– And many more.

“Ongoing professional development, responding to emerging issues briskly, and client-centric mindset constitute the bedrock of any business. During the last 2 decades, a1qa’s test automation engineers have been honing professional skills, aligning with industry best practices, adapting QA processes to individual clients’ needs, thus, helping customers meet their targets, even despite the uncertainty,” Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa, shared his opinion.

About a1qa

With 18+ years in SQA business, a1qa serves global clients, including companies from the F500 list, in delivering high-quality IT solutions across diverse industries. Having completed 1,500+ projects, QA engineers skillfully provide win-game QA strategies based on clients’ needs, helping achieve the desired business outcomes. By constantly nurturing a QA arsenal in 10+ in-house CoEs and R&Ds, a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

Check out more information about a1qa on the website.