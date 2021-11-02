Largest Ever U.S. Worm Castings Harvest Now Underway

Walla Walla, Washington, USA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Organix, Inc. of Walla Walla, Washington announced today that the worm castings harvest of a nearly seven-acre worm bed is fully underway, making it the largest known worm castings harvest on record.

“It’s a huge undertaking, but we are about halfway through. All of this material will at some point end up in a soil mix for potted plants, in a cannabis growing facility, on perennial fruit trees and berry bushes, or on an agricultural crop,” says Russ Davis, Organix President. The material being harvested is the end result of a treatment system – known as a BioFiltro BIDA® – that processes manure-based water from dairies and converts it into carbon credits, cleaner water, and worm castings; lots of worm castings.

Royal Dairy, located in central Washington where the system is installed, is a several thousand cow dairy that has received national notoriety for its sustainability and the use of the BIDA® to remove greenhouse gases, improve the dairy’s liquid manure handling and create revenue from carbon credits and other byproducts resulting from the process. The most recent development being the launching of the resulting worm castings product.

“The challenge with worm castings until now has been the limited supply. This lack of availability has pushed prices of worm castings, also known as vermicastings, in some cases to over $1,000 per yard,” says Davis. “We are establishing relationships with wholesalers who will in turn repackage our product into their offering of products. Large scale ag buyers will likely buy direct. This is the first of several projects in the pipeline; as a result, there will soon be tens of thousands of yards of castings produced annually. This is undoubtedly going to bring the price of vermicastings down significantly.”

“Any Master Gardener can tell you that worm castings are the most desirable of all soil amendments – full of nutrients, beneficial microbes & nematodes, fungi, and a myriad of additional biological factors. Worms and castings are the primary indicators of truly healthy soil,” says Davis. A future element of the castings project for Organix, Davis says, is the unfolding potential for large scale carbon sequestration opportunities created by the broad scale distribution of worm castings. “This is a whole look at ways of improving soil. Regular compost is a great amendment, but vermicastings are like a biological engine – taking the idea of ‘regenerative’ to a whole new level.” Davis says the product development is fully underway and the organic certification of their first product, KastingKing™, has been completed.

Organix, Inc., is a consulting and composting firm based in Walla Walla, Washington and has been developing solutions to organic waste challenges for almost two decades. In 2017, Organix partnered with BioFiltro to reach the U.S. dairy and soil amendment markets.

Reference: www.biofiltro.com, www.royaldairy.com, www.organix.us

Contact: Russell V. Davis

President, Organix, Inc.

Walla Walla, Washington, USA

Phone: 509-527-0526

Email: rdavis@organix.us