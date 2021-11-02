UP Education and Abcodo Show How International Students Transition Into English Speaking Universities In Upcoming Webinar

Vancouver, Canada, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ — Abcodo teams up with UP Education of Australia and New Zealand to host a webinar slated for Nov. 1, 2021. The event will highlight how UP Education helps recruitment partners facilitate international students’ transition into English-speaking universities in Australia and New Zealand.

“UP Education is a leading dual-sector education provider delivering vocational, pathway, and higher education across New Zealand and Australia. As a top-three Australasian pathway provider, UP Education provides international students with the foundations needed to transition successfully into English speaking universities,” remarks webinar moderator and manager of Agent Operations for MSM Unify Lavanya Nair.

Over the past 25 years, UP Education has partnered with some leading universities in Australia and New Zealand. This has allowed it to offer various degree and certificate programs in different disciplines such as Tourism, Early Childhood Education, and Business.

While English is widely spoken in most countries worldwide, it is no secret that many still do not speak this universal language. To this end, UP Education believes that this should not hinder one from achieving their dream. This is why it offers various courses that employ teaching methods that will better equip students to communicate in English fluently once they graduate and go out into the world.

“University partners include the Swinburne University of Technology, University of Tasmania, Charles Darwin University. UP Education has 34 campus locations in ten locations across New Zealand and Australia. Through its diverse network of private colleges, UP Education delivers bachelor degrees, diplomas and certificates in Tourism, Trades, Early Childhood Education, Health, Beauty, Hospitality, Web & Graphic Design, Film & Animation and more,” adds Nair.

Ritu Sharma, Senior Regional Recruitment Manager, South Asia, UP Education, will discuss these topics, along with how they tie in with Avocado and MSM Marketplace’s one-stop-shop model of providing recruitment partners with all the necessary tools and services needed to help students study abroad and prepare for a bright future.

Interested participants may register for the event here.

About Abcodo

Abcodo is an MSM company that serves as the in-house recruitment partner of MSM Unify, an all-in-one edtech platform for higher education institutions, agents, and students. As a partner in high-quality recruitment, it offers partner agents and institutions an edge in the competitive market. Abcodo provides institutions the opportunity to reach global learners through comprehensive and exclusive webinars, events, and resources to make recruitment easier, faster, and simpler. Read more about Abcodo at https://abcodo.com/.

About M Square Media (MSM)

MSM is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/ .

