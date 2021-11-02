Interactive Kiosk Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate- Time to Grow your Revenue

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Nov-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Interactive Kiosk Market by Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), Type (Bank Kiosks, Self-service Kiosks, and Vending Kiosks), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), Panel Size (17”-32” and Above 32”), Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is expected to grow from USD 26.2 billion in 2020 to USD 32.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6%. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as enhanced shopping experience for customers, lower investment costs than traditional outlets, enhanced applications other than conventional ones, and innovations in touch screen display and glass technology.

Market for vending kiosks is expected to hold largest share during forecast period

The interactive kiosk market based on type is segmented into bank kiosks, self-service kiosks, and vending kiosks. The vending kiosks segment held the largest share of the interactive kiosk market in 2019. Vending kiosk is primarily used in retail stores, quick-service restaurants, hotels, airports, railway stations, malls, and so on. Growing retail stores, coupled with an increasing need to expand virtual space in retail outlets, is one of the factors driving the growth of vending kiosks across the globe. In addition to this, secure payment gateways and increased efficiency of operations also fuel the growth of this market.

Market for outdoor kiosks is expected to register the highest CAGR during forecast period

On the basis of location, the market is divided into indoor and outdoor. Putting up an outdoor kiosk is more challenging as it can be prone to theft and fraud. Also, it should have a protection system against dust, rain, temperature, and humidity. The growing popularity of these kiosks in amusement and theme parks, sporting events, and institutional premises may create opportunities for such kiosks.

Retail vertical is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period

The interactive kiosk market based on verticals has been segmented into retail, healthcare, banking and financial services, government, transportation, hospitality, entertainment, and others. The demand for interactive kiosks for retail applications is increasing as they provide information and advertise the offerings to shoppers without the need for actual entry of the shoppers in the retails stores. It also enables in-store product information and promotional displays of the products and services to attract the attention of customers. These activities also help improve brand loyalty as the products are easily available with complete information

