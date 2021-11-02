The report “Flat Glass Market by Technology (Float, Rolled, Sheet), Product Type (Simple Float Glass, Toughened, Coated, Laminated, Extra Clear),End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Solar Energy) and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”, The flat glass market is estimated to grow from USD 92.90 Billion in 2016 to USD 142.05 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period.

The flat glass market is driven by the increasing demand from the construction & infrastructure and automotive & transportation sectors, especially in emerging regions. With the increasing number of solar energy installations around the globe, the demand for flat glass is anticipated to increase for the manufacturing of solar panels. The growing demand for residential & commercial infrastructure and the increasing production of automobiles is also expected to drive the growth of the flat glass market in the coming years.

Toughened glass product type was the largest segment of the market in 2016.

Toughened glass has a range of applications in construction & infrastructure, automotive, and other applications. The breaking of toughened glass results in small, regular, and typically square fragments rather than long and dangerous shards that are far more likely to lead to injuries. Toughened glass has more mechanical strength and thermal resistance than annealed glass.

Construction & infrastructure was the largest application segment of the flat glass market in 2016.

Flat glass has wide applications in the construction & infrastructure end-use industries in residential and commercial infrastructure projects. Flat glass is replacing many traditional building materials, such as wood, bricks, polycarbonates, and stones in the construction of glass stairs, glass floors, glass bathroom, partitions, glass windows, and glass walkways.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market for flat glass in 2016, owing to the high demand from the construction & infrastructure and automotive & transportation sectors. The growth of the solar energy industry in this region has fueled the demand for flat glass in the region. The increased focus of India and China on producing electricity through renewable sources and increasing solar energy installations in China, Japan, India, and other emerging countries will create boost the demand for flat glass in the coming years. The growing automotive production will further drive the growth of the flat glass market in the region.

Some of the key global players operating in the flat glass market are Asahi Glass (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan), Guardian Industries (U.S.), and Taiwan Glass (Taiwan). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies in the past five years to achieve growth in the flat glass market.

