THREE NEW GREENFIELD PROJECTS WILL APPEAR IN SEZ TECHNOPOLIS MOSCOW BY THE END OF 2022

Moscow, Russia, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — New production facilities for microelectronics and medical technologies will start operating at the Alabushevo site of SEZ Technopolis Moscow until the end of 2022. In total, investors will put up more than eight billion rubles in the construction of three modern plants as informed by Vladimir Efimov, Vice-Mayor of Moscow for Economic policy and Land-property affairs.

“Investors are building all three plants in Zelenograd on the greenfield principle, that is, building from scratch. Moreover, the special economic zone of the capital offers for such projects already demarcated land plots with connections to water and heat supply, electricity, and transport infrastructure. Later an investor can redeem the land for 1% of the cadastral value. The residents of the Moscow SEZ plan to complete the construction of new production facilities in the field of electronics and medicine, as well as the launch of production lines by the end of next year. The total investment in projects will exceed eight billion rubles. In total, the enterprises will create more than 800 jobs for engineers, technologists, managers, and IT specialists”, declared the Vice-Mayor.

According to Alexander Prokhorov, Head of the Department for Investment and Industrial policy of Moscow one of the launched productions focuses on the production of printed circuit boards and electronics, two more specialize in the production of drugs.

“The total building area of the three factories will be almost 100 thousand square meters. Enterprises of the medical cluster will produce medicines for the treatment of cardiac, oncological, and psychiatric diseases. The second plant will focus on the production of drugs for the treatment of cancer. New factories in Alabushevo will strengthen the activity of clusters of microelectronics and medical technologies developing in the territory of the SEZ of the capital”, clarified the Head of the Department.

Gennady Degtev, CEO of SEZ Technopolis Moscow says that residents of the capital’s SEZ are actively involved in projects to create new industries. “In addition to the zero tax rate on land, property, and transport, they receive benefits on land lease: its cost is 2% of the cadastral value of the land plot plus a reduction factor”, he revealed.

About SEZ Technopolis Moscow

Special economic zone Technopolis Moscow is a key driver of new industrial Moscow. It focuses on the development of the innovative ecosystem of the city by creating favorable conditions for the localization of hi-tech companies. Five sites of SEZ are the key hubs of Moscow's innovative ecosystem dedicated to the localization of hi-tech industries and research facilities of tenant companies. The project is supervised by the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of Moscow.