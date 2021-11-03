Self Care Impact Counseling’s New Office Opening Offers Greater Outreach

Longmont, Colorado, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — A counseling service offering therapy and mental health solutions for teens, families and couples is expanding into Longmont.

Based in Lakewood, CO, Self Care Impact Counselling has recently opened a new office at 709 Kimbark St, in Longmont.

Practice owner Alayna Baillod has successfully managed a four-person practice in Lakewood before deciding to open a second office to offer a range of counselling services to the local community.

“We offer a non-judgmental space to explore areas of difficulty in your life,” commented MsBailod, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) who also offers online counselling, “We are delighted to be able to now extend our services to the Longmont community.”

Individuals and couples working with the Self Care Impact team are guided towards feeling more empowered, fulfilled and better prepared to tackle complex personal and relational challenges.

The team’s expertise includes couples and marriage counselling which seeks to offer effective communication techniques, conflict resolution skills and a better understanding of each other’s needs towards a deeper and more fulfilling relationship.

They also offer therapy to those having experienced some form of significant trauma, counselling to teens, divorce counselling, parenting skills, premarital counselling, and mental health counselling for anxiety and depression.

Ms Baillod added: “Our role as therapists is to help you work towards feeling a greater sense of contentment, more confidence about your decisions and increased clarity in all areas of your life. Building a positive, trusting relationship is vital in the therapeutic process.”

They are currently accepting new clients ages 12+ for individual, teen, couples, or family counseling. Discounted sessions are available for people impacted by Covid-19.

Alayna earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Tennessee- Knoxville. She resides in Longmont.

Her early experience was centred on working with children, adolescents, young adults and families who have experienced trauma. In her practice, she specializes in Couples Counseling and EMDR/Trauma Therapy.

She understands the courage and vulnerability required to seek help and is empathetic, strength-based and solution-focused in her approach. She is deeply passionate about helping people thrive and sees her role as a therapist to help people better understand themselves.

To book an appointment or for more information, call 720-551-4553 or view their portfolio of services at https://selfcareimpact.com/.