Top FM Channel Advertising and WYSIWYG Advertising Digital Marketing Agency in Lucknow || WYSIWYG Advertising

Lucknow, India, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Are you confused which radio channel would promise you significant returns on advertising? Worry not, because the answer is very simple. Big FM is the ultimate platform to advertise in! Here are five reasons why you should consider advertising in Big FM:

Big FM is one of India’s top radio networks having a total of 45 stations nationwide. It has massive reach covering nearly 1200 towns and 50,000+ villages.

It is well-known to the mass because of its tagline ‘Suno Sunao, Life Banao’, thus proving to be beneficial for several advertisers.

It has established a presence is some of the most popular cities, such as Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and several others.

Big FM offers a wide variety of advertising options to its advertisers. Some of these include:

📷

o Radio Commercials: It happens to be the most basic form of advertising. Selected slots are available to advertisers for playing their ads for promotion.

o RJ Mentions: RJs, especially the ones with a huge fan base, can impact a brand to a great extent. Listeners are highly influenced by the RJ’s approach to a particular brand. Therefore, it is essential to choose the right RJ.

o Sponsorship Tags: You can sponsor radio stations’ programs in order to facilitate brand awareness. This often builds a positive brand association within the listener’s mind.

o Contests: One of the best ways to make your brand come alive is to hold contests inclusive of rewards, which would in turn actively engage listeners.

Another important reason to advertise here is the flexible time slot. From morning to late night, you can choose to run your advertisement anytime.

Now, the next important question, how to go about it?

It is very easy. You can now book ads in Big FM under any format through WYSIWYG Since 1993 WYSIWYG Advertising is providing services successfully to an individual / businesses to book their classified / display advertisements in all newspapers of India in the categories like matrimonial, property sale / purchase, property on rent, recruitment, obituary / death related messages, notice, product launch and all other type of advertisements. We are partnered with top media houses of the country like The Times of India, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, The Tribune, The Telegraph, Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Hindi, Amar Ujala, Navbharat Times, Ananda Bazar Patrika, Assam Tribune, Daily Thanthi, Gujarat Samachar, Lokmat and all other top newspapers of India.

Furthermore, you can customize your own ads and leave the planning and monitoring to us. We also offer visibly pocket-friendly rates and various discounts to our advertisers.

So, go ahead and instantly book your ad!