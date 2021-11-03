Knee Implants Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Knee Implants Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global knee implants market is anticipated to progress at a considerable rate owing to aging-related diseases such as diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis & arthritis, along with the aging population and injuries related to sports. Knee implant is practiced widely owing to its characteristic of relieving the pain and assists patrons live a fuller, and more active life. The evolving market has been undergoing a period of gradual technological and new product advancements due to growing demand. The manufacturing companies are elevating their corresponding business share owing to growing responsiveness among people, with the aid of aggressive marketing activities.

The implantation is performed when a patient suffers from knee pain, disability from rheumatoid arthritis, or osteoarthritis or a traumatic injury. The artificial device is implanted and replaced with the damaged knees by the surgeon. There are various types of implants that are equipped by means of strong plastic parts, metal alloys or ceramic material. Artificial joints comprise of three constituents such as patellar component (plastic), a femoral component (metal) and tibial component (metal and plastic). Metal components include cobalt-chromium based alloys or titanium. These materials have been accredited for their firm chemical properties they possess such that they do not interact with the body and are durable.

However, in occasional circumstances, patients may experience allergies to certain metals, which play a major role in determining the surgery device being used. Recipients can have a total or a partial knee replacement. The alteration is subjected to recipient’s state whether they are able to work and perform their daily activities and pain level. Partial replacement surgery has also been gaining relevance in the recent years whereby a part of the bone in the joint is replaced. Manufacturers have been producing various medical devices to create variations of devices, to address both surgical options and thereby aid the surgeon in deciding if a total or partial replacement is appropriate for the patient.

Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Total knee replacement

Partial knee replacement

Revision knee replacement

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Fixed-bearing Implants

Mobile-bearing Implants

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

B. Braun

Depuy

Stryker

Smith and Nephew

Pfizer

Zimmer

