Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases; technological advancements towards the development of rapid AST technologies; increased funding, research grants, and public-private investments; growing government initiatives to detect and control antimicrobial-resistant species; and the emergence of multidrug resistance due to drug abuse.

Based on the product, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media, and consumables. The manual susceptibility testing products segment is further divided into susceptibility testing disks, MIC strips, and susceptibility testing plates. Among the manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, the susceptibility testing disks segment held a major share of the market in 2019. The high quality, low cost, and ease of use of these products are increasing the adoption of susceptibility testing disks in emerging countries. Some prominent players offering susceptibility testing disks include BD (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and HiMedia Laboratories (India).

Based on application, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has been segmented into the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, and other applications. Significant market growth in the clinical diagnostics segment can be attributed to the rising burden of infectious diseases, the growing burden of antimicrobial resistance, and new product launches in the market.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into the antibacterial susceptibility testing, antifungal susceptibility testing, antiparasitic susceptibility testing, and susceptibility testing types. Among these, the antibacterial susceptibility testing segment dominated the market in 2019. The major share of the segment is attributed to the presence of regulatory guidelines to streamline the process of antibacterial susceptibility testing, technological advancements, and the rising burden of antibacterial resistance in developing as well as developed countries.

The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between 2017–2020 to expand their global presence and increase their market shares in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The key growth strategies adopted by the top players in the market include product launches and approvals, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Product approvals and launches were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players in the last three years to garner a larger share of the market. In 2019, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market was dominated by bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US).

bioMérieux SA (France) is a leader in the global AST market. bioMérieux is a developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnostics and industrial microbiological control in fields such as the agri-food sector, environmental monitoring, and veterinary diagnostics. The comprehensive range of products, high focus on R&D (to deliver novel products in the market), and strong geographical presence are the key factors contributing to the major market share of the company in the AST market.

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019. Technological advancements in rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems, rising incidence of infectious diseases (such as AIDS, tuberculosis, and pertussis), and government support for antimicrobial resistance-related research are the major factors driving market growth in North America. As AST through conventional methods is a lengthy process, customers in North America are moving towards rapid AST techniques, which require minimal reagents. This trend will have a positive impact on the automated instruments market.

