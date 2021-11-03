Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market size was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025. Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a type of high blood pressure that occurs in the right side of the heart and in the arteries that supply blood to the lungs. These arteries are called pulmonary arteries. PAH occurs when the pulmonary arteries thicken or grow rigid. PAH is one of the five groups of pulmonary hypertension, classified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The market for PAH is growing moderately due to newer launches of pipeline drugs that target different pathways to suppress the symptoms of the disease. Early diagnosis of the disease has played a pivotal role in number of patients undergoing treatment.

Global PAH Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

SGC Stimulators

ERA

PDE-5

These medications reverse the effect of endothelin, a substance in the walls of blood vessels that causes them to narrow; Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs- were the first medications approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of PAH. Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) V Inhibitors, Sildenafil, and Tadalafil- Revatio, Viagra, Cialis, etc. These drugs work by opening the blood vessels in the lungs to allow blood to flow easily. These drugs have superiority over existing therapy options with respect to the therapeutic efficacy, route of administration, and side-effects.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Bayer HealthCare

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Pfizer and many others

Geographically, PAH market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA, and Rest of the World. North America held the maximum share of market for PAH in terms of revenue in 2013, which is then followed by Europe. These two developed regions are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, due to the recently approved PAH drugs in the market and the products that are anticipated to receive approval during the next few years. In the Asia Pacific region, Japan, China, India, Australia, and New Zealand exhibit immense opportunities for the companies operating in the PAH market.

