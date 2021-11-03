Superdisintegrants Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Superdisintegrants Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global superdisintegrants market size was valued at around USD 258.6 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 487.0 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2%. Superdisintegrants are the materials primarily used in the pharmaceutical preparation of tablets. Due to these materials, the medicinal substances used in the tablet get disintegrated and release their medicinal substances when they come in contact with moisture. Superdisintegrants are the materials or the combinations of materials added to the drug preparation that simplifies the breakup of tablet or capsule content into lesser atoms that liquefy faster than in the absence of disintegrants.

The healing action of these preparations is acquired through a typical way alike disintegration followed by dissolution. Superdisintegrants are normally used at a small level in the hard dose method, classically 1-10 % by weight comparative to the total weight of the dose unit.

The worldwide market of the superdisintegrants is split by Product type (Natural, Synthetic, Others), Application type (Tablets, Capsules), Therapeutic area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, hematology), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The “synthetic” superdisintegrants market is further classified into crospovidone, modified scratch, ion exchange resins, calcium silicates, and modified cellulose.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Croscarmellose sodium

Crospovidone

Sodium starch glycolate

Ion exchange resin

Others

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Tablets and Capsules

Mouth-dissolving Films

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

