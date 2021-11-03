New product developments and partnerships & agreements are the key strategies adopted by the leading players to strengthen their positions in the Firefighting Foam Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The firefighting foam market is estimated at USD 726.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 867.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the firefighting foam market can be attributed to the increasing use of foam in the oil & gas industry for upstream and downstream activities.

New product developments and partnerships & agreements are the key strategies adopted by the major players to strengthen their footholds in the firefighting foam market. The European region witnessed the maximum number of strategic developments undertaken by various players between 2013 and 2018. Dr. Sthamer (Germany), Dafo Fomtec AB (Sweden), and The Solberg Company (US) are undertaking these strategies to enhance their positions in the firefighting foam market to strengthen their product portfolios.

Some of the key players in the firefighting foam market are Johnson Controls International Plc. (US), The Solberg Company (US), Dr. Sthamer (Germany), National Foam (US), Angus Fire (UK), Kerr Fire (UK), Eau&Feu (France), DIC Corporation (Japan), and SFFECO Global (UAE).

Angus Fire (UK) is one of the leading and oldest manufacturers of firefighting foam and has established its brand in different regions. It has a wide geographical presence across North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The company manufactures various types of foams for differing end-use industries, such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, mining, and others.

Dr. Sthamer (Germany) is another major player in the firefighting foam market that invested in new product development. In April 2018, the company launched a new product line of environmentally responsible high performing foam agents of the new type F3 under the brand, vaPUREx. These products are suitable for industrial and airport applications where fluorine-free foam is required for low and medium expansion applications. The company is also focused on offering customized solutions according to customer demand and additional services in the market.

