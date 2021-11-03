Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan) and Vallourec (France) are the Key Players in the Industrial Tubes Market

[133 Pages Report] The industrial tubes market size is estimated at USD 478.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 632.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Posted on 2021-11-03 by in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial // 0 Comments

Industrial Tubes Market Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Tubes Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The market size of industrial tubes is estimated at USD 478.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 632.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2018 and 2023.Industrial tubes possess unique properties such as strength, malleability, durability, metallurgical stability, formability, thermal stability, rigidity, and chemical & corrosion resistance, which enable them to be used in different forms and end-use industries. These properties are thus expected to drive the demand for industrial tubes during the forecast period.

The key players in the industrial tubes market include, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Vallourec (France), Sandvik (Sweden), Tata Steel (India), Tubacex (Spain), AK Tube LLC (US), Benteler (Germany), US Steel (US), and Tenaris (Luxembourg). The industrial tubes market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, between 2015 and 2018, which include expansion, new product launch, merger & acquisition, and supply contracts.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation is among the key players in the industrial tubes market, which has adopted both organic and inorganic strategies, such as expansion and merger & acquisition. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, which was formed with the merger of Nippon Steel Corporation and Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd in 2012, offers industrial tubes through steelmaking & steel fabrication business segment along with various other steel products such as steel plate, sheets, bars & rods, railway & automotive machinery parts, and titanium products. The company has a strong product portfolio of tubes for various industries such as oil & gas, automotive & transportation, power, construction, and industrial machinery. It is one of the leading industrial tube manufacturing companies, globally. It has a strong presence across 12 countries in APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Vallourec SA is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial tubes. Seamless tubes, which is a part of the company’s business segment, accounted for 98.2% of the company’s total revenue, in 2017. The company offers a wide range of seamless industrial tubes of various materials. It offers industrial steel tubes for automotive, marine & aerospace, construction, energy & power, oil & gas and refineries, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemical, and mechanical engineering industries. In the past four years, the company has mainly focused on new product development strategy to exceed in the industrial tubes market. The company has operations in more than 20 countries in APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. It has 50 production units and 6 R&D centers across the globe.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=3455514

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution