Increasing Demand from Developing Economies is Projected to Create Growth Opportunities For Players in the Beer Processing Market

The Beer Processing Market is estimated at USD 677.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 815.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1%. Rising trend of low- or no-alcohol, & organic beer and continuous innovations in the brewery equipment are factors driving the growth in the beer processing market. Focus on digitalization and automation using IoT and Big Data are opening several opportunities in the beer processing market.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the beer market in terms of value in 2019.”

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in the global beer industry, by value. The region is witnessing a growing trend of premiumization and low or no alcohol beer beverages due to its health benefits. The region witnesses the presence of various large beer manufacturers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), United Breweries (India), China Resources Snow Breweries Limited (China), and Carlsberg A/S (Denmark). Some of the beer equipment manufacturers present in this region include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones (Germany), and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co Ltd (China). China’s beer market continues to be the largest in the world.

“In 2019, the on-trade segment is estimated to dominate the beer market in terms of value.”

In value terms, the on-trade segment dominates the beer market. The sales of beer for immediate consumption on premises such as bars and cafes are categorized as on-trade/on-premise. This distribution channel offers higher prices for the beer as the breweries are closer to the final consumer, which helps in a deep understanding of consumption patterns better. The on-trade sales have a direct relation with the various trips and consumer outings, especially when they are in proximity to restaurants and bars. Furthermore, the social gatherings in on-trade channels such as pubs and restaurants have meant that the purchasing criteria of consumers are comparatively different in on-trade channels. This channel also helps the breweries to differentiate themselves and pilot new services to customers and build brands.

“Europe is estimated to dominate the brewery equipment market, in terms of value, in 2019.”

Europe is witnessing a growing trend of low or no alcohol beer due to the increasing demand for products that offer various health benefits. The region is also marked by the presence of leading beer manufacturers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), and Carlsberg A/S (Denmark). Also, according to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, in 2017, Germany, the UK, Spain, and Russia were among the top 10 beer consuming countries in the world. The rising demand for premium and craft beer in the region, particularly in the UK and Germany, is also contributing to the brewery equipment market in Europe.

“Craft brewery segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the beer processing market from 2019 to 2025.”

Based on brewery type, the market is segmented into macrobrewery and craft brewery. The craft brewery segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, due to the rising demand for premium and flavorsome beer produced in small batches. Consumers are also increasingly preferring craft beer as compared to traditional beer. This has led to an increase in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs around the globe. Due to the rise in the number of microbreweries, the demand for microbrewery equipment is increasing, which in turn, is driving the overall demand for brewery equipment in craft breweries.

Key players in the brewery equipment market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India), and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China). The major players in the beer processing market include Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Heineken (Netherlands), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd (Japan), Molson Coors Brewing Company (US), and Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd (China). Market players adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the last few years, to meet the growing demand for brewery equipment and beer.

