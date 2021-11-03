Squalene Market worth $184 million by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Squalene Market by Source Type (Animal Source (Shark Liver Oil), Vegetable Source (Olive Oil, Palm Oil, Amaranth Oil), Biosynthetic (GM Yeast)), End-use Industry (Cosmetics, Food, and Pharmaceuticals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The squalene market is projected to reach USD 184 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% from USD 129 million in 2020.

Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=542345

The growth of the squalene market is primarily triggered by the growth in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry. Rising R&D in the oncology segment along with increasing spending on oncology medicines is expected to drive the market for squalene in the coming years. The global pharmaceuticals sales were USD 1,000 billion in 2019, it is expected to further grow with 6-7% during the forecast period.

Growth in the cosmetics industry is also a driver for the squalene market. The growing cosmetics industry in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India; increasing consumer awareness of the usage of high-quality cosmetic products; and willingness to pay premium prices are driving the cosmetics industry at the global level. Collectively, all these reasons will support the demand for squalene in the coming years.

Animal sourced squalene is the largest segment of the squalene market.

Animal sourced squalene estimated to lead the squalene market, in terms of value, in 2019. This dominance is mainly due to low cost, high squalene content, and superior purity & efficiency in every end-use industry. The growth is expected to be the highest in the market in APAC due to the high potential of squalene demand in various end-use industries.

Cosmetics is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of the squalene market during the forecast period.

The cosmetics segment is estimated to be the largest application of squalene during the forecast period. In cosmetics, squalene has various applications in all the segments of the industry such as facial care, hand & body care, and sun care. The demand for squalene-containing products is primarily driven by the APAC market. The variables driving demand in the sector are increasing customer consciousness, risks associated with sun exposure, and readiness to pay premium rates.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in the Squalene Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=542345

Browse in-depth TOC on “Squalene Market”

234 – Market Data Tables

39 – Figures

178 – Pages

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for squalene during the forecast period.

Europe is the largest market for squalene, followed by APAC and North America. Demand for high-quality cosmetic, food supplement, and end-use pharmaceutical products drives the regions squalene market. In the previous few years, the market has experienced a change from animal squalene to the vegetable sourced product. High-spending power of consumers and the increasing demand for luxury products will continue to drive the squalene market in the region during the forecast period.

The key market players profiled in the report include as Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd. (Japan), Amyris (US), Sophim (France), SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited (New Zealand), Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda (Portugal), Nucelis LLC (US), Arista Industries Inc. (US), Ekiz Olive Oil & Soap Inc. (Turkey), New Zealand GreenHealth Limited (New Zealand), and Arbee BiomarineExtracts Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Get This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=542345

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com