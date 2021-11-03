Ablation Technology Market worth $8.1 Billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Ablation Technology Market by Product (Radiofrequency, Laser, Ultrasound (ESWL,HIFU), Microwave, Electrical), Application (Cardiovascular, Cancer, Gynecological, Cosmetic, Pain Management), End User (Hospitals, ASC, Medical spas) – Global Forecast to 2026″ The ablation technology market is projected to reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2026 from USD 5.2 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

The growing elderly population has also driven the incidence of target conditions and contributed to the demand for effective treatment. However, the reuse and reprocessing of devices in developed countries and unfavorable regulatory scenario are key factors limiting the growth of this market. Product recalls and therapeutic challenges related to the efficacy of ablation products are key challenges faced by industry players in the global ablation technology market.

Based on application, the ablation technology market is classified into major segments—cardiovascular disease treatment, cancer treatment, ophthalmological treatment, pain management, gynecological treatment, urological treatment, orthopedic treatment, cosmetic/aesthetic surgery, and other applications. Rising disease prevalence and technological advancement in this field will boost market growth.

Based on product, the global ablation technology market is classified into light/laser ablators, radiofrequency ablators, ultrasound ablators, electrical ablators, cryoablation devices, microwave ablators, and hydrothermal ablators/hydromechanical ablators. Each product class is further segmented based on its applications or source of energy. The large share of radiofrequency ablators segment is attributed to the introduction of novel products by major market players and the increasing adoption of RF ablation technology to treat various conditions, such as cancer, cardiac diseases, and ophthalmic diseases.

Based on the type of energy source, the global ablation technology market is classified into light/laser, radiofrequency (RF), electrical, ultrasound, microwave, cryotherapy, and hydrothermal/hydromechanical ablation technologies. The lower cost of radiofrequency ablation, its ease of use, and the rising geriatric population fuel the growth of the radiofrequency ablation market.

End Users:

The ablation technology market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), medical spas & aesthetic centers, and other end users. The increasing incidence of cancer, sports injuries, and cardiac conditions is driving the growth of the ablation technology market for hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers segment.

North America dominated the global ablation technology market in 2020

The North American market dominated the ablation technology market. The market growth in North America can be attributed to early introduction of ablation technology in this region. A large number of ablation product manufacturers and the significant adoption of ablation treatment are key factors behind the increasing customer base in the region.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the ablation technology market include Medtronic, plc. (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Abbott (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US) and CONMED Corporation (US), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), AtriCure, Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Varian Medical Systems (UK), Stryker (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Cynosure (US) and InMode (US), among others.

