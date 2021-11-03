Incidences Of Corneal Blindness Will Create Potential Growth Prospects For Keratoprosthesis Market

The new Report on In Keratoprosthesis Market is a comprehensive study providing analysis on factors trend and drivers contributing to growth of the In Keratoprosthesis. Estimation of contribution of segment is expressed in terms of volume and revenue for the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Market Overview

Exponential rise in the use of medical devices on account of continued advances in design and superior operative care has led to increase in the use of artificial cornea or keratoprosthesis in the recent years

Corneal transplantation is one of the common treatment to correct several corneal opacity which involves tissue from human donor. However, the treatment fails in some cases, leading to development of keratoprosthesis which is used when corneal transplantation is not an option. In addition, lack of availability of human cornea donor has influenced the adoption of artificial cornea, thereby fuelling growth of the keratoprosthesis market.

Keratoprosthesis Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global keratoprosthesis market has been segmented on the basis of product type, disease indication, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, global keratoprosthesis market is segmented as below:

Boston Keratoprosthesis (KPro) Type I Type II

AlphaCor

Others

Based on disease indication, global keratoprosthesis market is segmented as below:

Bullous Keratopathy

Keratoconus

Keratitis

Others

Based on end user, global keratoprosthesis market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Keratoprosthesis Market: Snapshot

The keratoprosthesis market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of corneal infection. Increasing visual disability due to the cloudy cornea for working people has increased the demand for keratoprosthesis surgeries.

Based on product types, the global keratoprosthesis market is segmented into Boston Keratoprosthesis, alphaCor, and others. Amongst them, Boston Keratoprosthesis is the most widely used treatment option for corneal disease.

Keratoprosthesis Market: Drivers

Rising geriatric population coupled with increasing incidence of eye diseases worldwide is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of global keratoprosthesis market. Around 10 million people in the world suffering from corneal blindness.

Therefore, rising incidences of corneal blindness are the primary factor driving the growth of the global keratoprosthesis market. Moreover, rising incidences of trauma cases are increasing the chances of eye injury which will further contribute in driving the growth of keratoprosthesis market.

However, lack of availability of human cornea donor is expected to drive the growth of keratoprosthesis market. Furthermore, keratoprosthesis is a costly surgery and thus the adoption of keratoprosthesis is quite low in developing countries which is expected to deter the growth of global keratoprosthesis market over the forecast period.

The cost of the Boston KPro rose from $3,000 to $5,000 in 2010. Factors responsible for increasing cost are larger research expenditures and rising regulatory costs. Reimbursement by Medicaid, Medicare and other insurers for keratoprosthesis surgery is largely available.

Regional Analysis –

Geographically, global keratoprosthesis market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the keratoprosthesis market in terms of revenue share followed by Western Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to experience delayed growth due to the lack of skilled physicians.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for keratoprosthesis with maximum CAGR due to growing penetration rate of keratoprosthesis surgeries in the emerging markets.

Moreover, increasing number of healthcare practitioners and continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructure is expected to enable robust industry growth in APAC region. The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness slow and significant growth over the forecast period.

Some of the players identified in global keratoprosthesis market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and others.

