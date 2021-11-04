Quaternium-15 Market to Garner Brimming Revenues through 2021-2031

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Quaternium-15 Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Quaternium-15 over the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Quaternium-15 Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked – our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Quaternium-15 respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Quaternium-15 capacity utilization coefficient.

Global Quaternium-15 Market: Overview

The global quaternium-15 market is likely to have a sluggish growth rate during the forecast period due to the stringent rules and regulation passed by government of various countries. Quaternium- 15 which is extensively used by the cosmetic industries as preservatives is known to release formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is known to cause harmful side effects to one’s skin. This is the reason that several regulatory bodies have asked various industries to reduce the use of quaternium-15. Quaternium-15 has paved its way into our daily life, as it is present in shampoo, soap, and toilet bowl cleaners, and moisturizers.

Quaternium-15 is known to release slowly but continuously formaldehyde, which the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified it is a human carcinogen. Laboratory studies have shown that the formaldehyde present in the maximum number of cosmetics items that we use on daily basis, can also be absorbed through the skin, thus not only damaging the skin but also can bring serious threat to the body internally.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, etc)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

