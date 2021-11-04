Halloumi Cheese Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2020 to 2030

Fact.MR’s new research study on halloumi cheese market unveils compelling insights transforming the global landscape. Halloumi cheese market continues its bullish run with global sales volume projected to reach 229,141 tons by 2028-end. The halloumi cheese market is likely to be profoundly influenced by diverse factors, ranging from favorable demographic changes and dynamic alterations in snacking preferences. According to the report, growing popularity of halloumi cheese has led to demand-supply challenges and adulteration, promoting intervention by ombudsmen and regulatory authorities.

According to the report, Cyprus continues to be one of the leading producers and exporters of halloumi cheese, whereas EU5 and Western Europe are among the key markets for halloumi cheese companies. Europe is slated to be at the forefront of demand for halloumi cheese. On the contrary, Halloumi cheese is yet to gain massive popularity in the US continue to face challenges pertaining to new opportunities.

As per the research study, varieties such as fresh halloumi cheese, mature halloumi cheese, and low-fat halloumi cheese are trending across the supermarket shelves. Addition of enticing flavors such as mint and chili is also gaining prominence among manufacturers. The report sheds light on the widespread recognition of halloumi as a popular snacking option, on the back of its versatility and nutritional portfolio, which is likely to spur revenues of halloumi cheese market.

