Halloumi Cheese Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2020 to 2030

Fact.MR’s new research study on halloumi cheese market unveils compelling insights transforming the global landscape. Halloumi cheese market continues its bullish run with global sales volume projected to reach 229,141 tons by 2028-end. The halloumi cheese market is likely to be profoundly influenced by diverse factors, ranging from favorable demographic changes and dynamic alterations in snacking preferences. According to the report, growing popularity of halloumi cheese has led to demand-supply challenges and adulteration, promoting intervention by ombudsmen and regulatory authorities.

According to the report, Cyprus continues to be one of the leading producers and exporters of halloumi cheese, whereas EU5 and Western Europe are among the key markets for halloumi cheese companies. Europe is slated to be at the forefront of demand for halloumi cheese. On the contrary, Halloumi cheese is yet to gain massive popularity in the US continue to face challenges pertaining to new opportunities.

As per the research study, varieties such as fresh halloumi cheese, mature halloumi cheese, and low-fat halloumi cheese are trending across the supermarket shelves. Addition of enticing flavors such as mint and chili is also gaining prominence among manufacturers. The report sheds light on the widespread recognition of halloumi as a popular snacking option, on the back of its versatility and nutritional portfolio, which is likely to spur revenues of halloumi cheese market.

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • GCC
  • South Africa
Key Companies Profiled
  • Danone SA.
  • Lactalis
  • Arla Foods
  • Chobani
  • General Mills
  • Saputo
  • Unilever
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Nestle
  • Bel Group
  • Muller
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
  • Sahmyook Foods.
  • Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company. …
  • Axiom Foods, Inc.
  • Daiya Foods Inc.
  • Earth’s Own Food Company, Inc.
Pricing Available upon Request
Crucial insights in the   Halloumi Cheese Market research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Halloumi Cheese Market Basic overview of the, Halloumi Cheese Market including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each Halloumi Cheese Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of Halloumi Cheese Market across various industries.
  • Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Halloumi Cheese Market stakeholders.
