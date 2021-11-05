Samson LTS50 Laptop Stand

Posted on 2021-11-05

Singapore, 2021-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ — Expandore Electronics Pte Ltd is GeBIZ registered company with Singapore Government and we are well reputed and preferred supplier of professional gears and video wall Singapore. 

Samson‘s LTS50 Laptop Stand offers convenient, comfortable placement of your laptop computer in live and studio environments. The lightweight LTS50 offers a roadworthy, steel-constructed design with a sleek black finish, as well as a removable top and fold-up design for increased portability. It’s 15″ x 11″ laptop try features a silicon surface to hold your computer securely in place with tilt control for optimal positioning in any application. Adjustable 30″ to 47″ in height with locking latches and a pin lock for increased support, you can count on the LTS50 to keep your laptop right at your fingertips and ready to perform.

For more details and information kindly visit our website https://www.expandore.sg/product/samson-lts50-laptop-stand/

