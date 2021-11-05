AFRICAN AMERICANS GENERATIONAL WEALTH PROGRAM

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, 2021-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ — BLACK WEALTH MATTERS! Imagine this… you are living in Atlanta with money to burn, and your job is … TO COLLECT RENT MONTHLY FROM HUNDREDS OF TENANTS! You started this journey for FREE, and now you’re the big baller in the room; or how about this next scenario, you’re a millennial still sleeping in your parents basement with a burger flipping job, and no career to speak of, but your parents want to kick you out the house… what do you do? That burger flipping job can start your career in the REAL ESTATE BUSINESS. The question is how do you do that?

Strather Academy is a minority owned, Michigan licensed Real Estate Investment School. Strather Academy will show you how to start making money with a “burger flipping job” money. Even if you don’t have money to grow all you need is a computer (with internet), a car (sometimes), and the will to be somebody in somebody’s world.

Strather Academy will show you how to Find, Fund, Flip, and Fix your own property, and live off of the residuals you earn for EVER! Make money forever… that sounds like a wonderful idea… retire from working for others, and never get involved with people hovering over your head, before you turn 30! For millennials, get richer than your parents before you reach 30!!!! With Strather Academy, you can start a real estate portfolio of investments for generations NOT YET BORN. Strather Academy can help you to do that and more.

Herbert Strather is a real estate mogul based out of Detroit, Michigan. He’s done over $2,000,000 in real estate transactions since the mid 70’s. He was the chairman of Motorcity Casino (In Detroit), a primary invest in the Woodbridge Estates (In Detroit, Michigan, and named streets and roads after Motown stars in Detroit, honoring the legendary artists that put Detroit on the world map.

Herbert Strather is one of Michigan’s most notable African American figures, and started his career with only a dream as a little boy. Herb tells everyone that “I’m Herbert from Herbert street”. He would sit on the curb near his home and think to himself, “when I move from here I’m going to make my money and buy my mama a nice home and move my entire family out of this place”. Not only did Herb buy his single mom and family a home, he incorporated them into the business of real estate investing, and owns a real estate investment school to help young black boys and girls to make something of themselves like he done.

Lets start you with a dream, and turn that dream into a goal, then turn that goal into a career.

I’m Billy Wilson, a technical director at Strather Academy. Be my guest… for FREE at Strather Academy. Come to our class and see an actual virtual Zoom class in action. Herb is the actual teacher of all his classes, meet this billionaire up front and personal. When they ask you to introduce yourself, tell them your name, then tell them Billy Wilson invited you. I’ll be your key to success. Also, anyone interested in coming aboard and getting involved in a life changing experience you are all welcome. Come join us @:

Strather Academy

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 @ 6pm EST

Where: http://HerbertStrather.com

Code: “Billy Wilson invited me”

Contact: Robin McLellan (313)444-9851