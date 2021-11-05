Screw Separators Market Projected to Gain Significant Value through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Screw separators have gained paramount importance for separation of solid residues from liquids through sedimentation across a wide range of industries. Low investment and little maintenance are one of the major requirements of screw separator end-users, which has influenced developments in screw separator as a consequence. Compact construction of screw separators has been a primary focus area of manufacturers to enhance the overall efficiency of the screw separator. In a bid to save on capital of end-users, manufacturers of screw separators have shifter their concentration significantly toward reduced maintenance and operation costs.

Bioenergy Industry to Highly Utilize Screw Separators

Bioenergy industry generates energy from the biological and biodegradable sources such as agriculture, household, forestry, and other industries. Bioenergy technologies have significantly advanced to contribute to the sustainable energy development. Biogas derived from feedstock delivers advanced biofuels which are used as transportation fuel and in the generation of electricity and heat.

In biogas plants, screw separators are used to efficiently separate water from solid materials from the digestate in the anaerobic fermentation tanks. Currently, bioenergy is estimated to supply 10% of the global energy. Increased attempts in the sustainable energy developments are likely to support the growth of the screw separators market in the review period.

Trending Features of the Modern Screw Separators

Manufacturers have consistently implemented innovative solutions in the design of screw separators with the aim of enhancing efficiency in terms of effective separation of a wide variety of materials.

Compact design has become a prerequisite feature of various industrial equipment including screw separators. Manufacturers have improved equipment efficiency by removing bearings and conveyor shafts. No bearings and shaft-less conveyor works on an HMPE liner which, in turn, leads to minimum operational costs.

Development of anti-wear polymer screw material ensures high performance, durability and continuous duty of the screw separators.

