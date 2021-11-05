Egg Yolk Lecithin Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2019 to 2029

Growing preference for non-GMO lecithin will augur well for growth of the egg yolk lecithin market, as the requirement for non-GMO ingredients sourcing leads manufacturers toward adoption. Challenges apropos of the ingredient lists’ compilation including simpler, natural, and allergen-free elements have been offset by healthy and natural characteristics of egg yolk lecithin, thereby augmenting demand.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=841

According to a new Fact.MR study,the egg yolk lecithin market will record a steady growth to exceed revenues worth US$ 480 Mn by 2028-end. Fast-paced and hectic lifestyles of consumers have meant that demand for processed food and packaged food has surged significantly, thereby creating demand for egg yolk lecithin as an effective emulsifying agent.

Fluctuating cost of eggs, influenced by ripple effects of bird flu and inappropriate utilization of insecticides to rid fleas off chickens, is likely to increase the cost of their by-products, such as egg yolk lecithin. This will confine future growth of the egg yolk lecithin market to a certain extent.

Recognizing innate requirements of end-users, egg-yolk lecithin producers have established a variety of products by using different production methods. De-oiled egg yolk lecithin continues to endure as highest selling variant, while refined egg yolk lecithin is fast gaining momentum, in terms of value and volume both. Fractionated egg yolk lecithin will also prevail as a remunerative variant, with worldwide volume sales set to close in on 32,700 tons approximately by 2028-end.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=841

Egg Yolk Lecithin Market: Food & Beverage Industry Accounts for over Half Market Share

Egg yolk lecithin finds adoption across a wide range of industries, with the food & beverage industry foreseen to hold over half market share, in terms of both value and volume. Egg yolk lecithin serves as an effective emulsifier in the production of processed and packaged food products. Extensive adoption in the production of ready-to-eat meals, and processed meat that include liver sausages and salami, will continue to foster growth of the egg yolk lecithin market.

Packaged food industry has observed a significant rise in light of changing consumer perception about their dietary patterns. Inclining preference of consumers toward packaged food products is an end-result of their changing lifestyles, which includes long working hours, rising number of female working population, and fast access to packaged foods that are available in various cuisines. These factors will bode well for future growth of the egg yolk lecithin market.

Global Egg Yolk Lecithin Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

Current and future prospects for the global egg yolk lecithin market, containing current, as well as future, projected values forecast, price index and analysis on region-wise trends have been included in the report.

Analysis offered on the factors mentioned above is comprehensive, and dedicated weighted chapters have been delivered on the same.

Market valuation at the global and regional scale for the global egg yolk lecithin market is offered in terms of “US$ Mn.” A Y-o-Y growth comparison has been given on the key egg yolk lecithin market segments, along with the market attractiveness assessment which quantifies the insights delivered in the report.

Metrics mentioned above are also tracked based on egg yolk lecithin consumption across several regions where egg yolk lecithin witnesses growing demand.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=841

Region Liquid

Powder

Particles & Granules Form Liquid

Powder

Particles & Granules Product Refined Egg Yolk Lecithin

De-oiled Egg Yolk Lecithin

Fractionated Egg Yolk Lecithin

Modified Egg Yolk Lecithin End-use Industry Pharmaceutical & Supplements

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Other End-use Industries

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: