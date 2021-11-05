Natural Food Color Additives Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019 to 2029

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, titled “Natural Food Color Additives Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019–2029,” the global natural food color additives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period in terms of value. With the growing awareness of the masses towards using clean label products, the usage of natural food color additives has been gaining traction. The aversion of consumers towards the synthetic and chemical products has been evident in the recent past. The key factors affecting the natural food color additives market are the increasing downstream demand and consumer health consciousness. The rules and regulations regarding the chemical content limits have become stringent and have been heavily imposed by various governments. Major changes have been implemented in the global food color additives market with the introduction of ISO 22000, designed to address food safety management systems. This will help garner significant demand for natural food color additives in the forecast period.

The demand for the natural and plant derived products is creating significant opportunities for the food and beverage industry. Manufacturing companies are replacing synthetic or artificial colors with natural food color additives. According to various health associations and organizations, the consumption of food with natural food color additives are beneficial for health, as it fulfils a wide range of nutrients demand. The long term usage of the natural food color additives will help the consumers to sustain better food and snacking habits.

Natural food color additives refer to any substance used to impart desired color when mixed. Natural food color additives are either vegetable & fruit derived or animal derived or can be obtained from other natural sources. Multiple product offerings are available for natural food color additives like Carotenoids, Turmeric oleoresin, Enocianina, Paprika oleoresin, Spirulina Extract, Chlorophyll, Carmine and others. The portfolio of natural food color additives is increasing day by day. Catering to the needs of the consumers, industry players have been using natural food color additives in beverages, milk products, baked goods, confectionery, snack & cereals, soups & sauces, meat products and others. Among beverages, natural food color additives are used for carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, milk drinks, juice based drinks and others. Beverages holds a prominent share for natural food color additives and is expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period. Use of natural food color additives in dairy products include yogurt, ice cream, frozen dairy products, dips & spreads and cheese. Natural food color additives in bakeries and similar institutions for making baked goods usually have a standard offering of bread & cake and biscuits & cookies. In terms of meat products, natural food color additives are used to make the processed meat & poultry and seafood, aesthetically pleasing.

Global Natural Food Color Additive Market: In-Depth Analysis of Competitive Landscape

The report concludes with a pragmatic chapter on the competitive landscape on the global natural food color additive market, which profiles key companies contributing to the market expansion. Up-to-date and essential data, as well as knowledge, related to the market players, who predominantly engage in the production of natural food color additives, has been delivered with the help of a dashboard view.

Market share comparison and analysis of these market players offered in the report enables the peruser to devise strategic steps forward for their businesses.

Company profiles have been incorporated in the report, which exerts information around the development of the global natural food color additives market, along with a comprehensive SWOT analysis on each player identified together with the company strategies identification and analysis.

The intensity mapping of the market players operating in the global natural food color additives market provides readers with actionable intelligence, which helps in understanding the current market status and prospects determining competition levels in the global natural food color additives market.

