Hermetic Packaging Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

The Hermetic Packaging Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global hermetic packaging market size was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2025. Packaging refers to the enclosures provided for products intended for storage, sale, distribution and use. These packages involve tins, cans and are barrier sealed to prevent air from entering into cans and help in preserving the contents from decaying. This is one side of the story. An application for hermetic sealing includes semiconductor electronics, thermostats, optical devices, MEMS and switches. Prevention of foreign bodies and water bodies in them is an essential requisite for maintaining proper functioning and reliability.

Hermetic by standard definition goes as being impervious to air. A cavity sealed microelectronic package that passes both gross and fine leak test as per TM1014 test method is named hermetic otherwise christened a “leaker”. The factors boosting hermetic packages include high-performance and limitations in plastic encapsulate I.C and ceramic packages on account of industry gravitating towards surface-mount switches. Restraints for hermetic packages include the on-demand re-start of hermetic lines as opposed to continuous production lines of plastic packages.

Segmentation of hermetic packaging by configuration comprises multilayer ceramic packages, pressed ceramic packages and metal can packages. Market by type is classified as ceramic-metal sealing (CERTM), Glass Metal sealing (GTMS), Passivation glass, Transponder glass and Reed Glass. Market by Application includes transistors, sensors, lasers, photodiodes, airbag igniters, oscillating crystals, MEMS switches and others. Market by end-user industry comprises military and defense, aeronautics and space, automotives, energy and nuclear safety, medical, telecommunication and others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Teledyne microelectronics

Schott AG

Ametek

Amkor Technology

Texas Instruments

Materion Corporation and many others

Hermetic Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

