Fiberglass Pipe Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

The Fiberglass Pipe Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global fiberglass pipe market was estimated at USD 3.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6%. Fiberglass pipe is used for potable water use ranging in size from 1inch through 144 inches in diameter. The pressure classes range for such fiberglass from 50 psi through 250 psi. The design defines different stiffness categories and also about the exterior loading applied to the pipe. Benefits in using such pipes include light weight, corrosion resistance, low installation cost, sophistication and hydraulic smoothness. Disadvantages pertaining to use of fiberglass pipes include vulnerability to mechanical damage, low modulus of electricity, and lack of standard jointing system.

A method of manufacturing a pipe is called as filament winding. Glass-fiber saturated with resin is wound around a mandrel under controlled environments. Thus, inside diameter of the pipe is fixed by mandrel diameter and thickness of the wall is governed by pressure and stiffness class as specified. Another method of manufacturing is centrifugal casting. The fiberglass and resin reinforcement are applied to the mold and is rotated and heated.

Outer diameter of the pipe is determined by the mold and inside diameter diverges dependent on the wall thickness. Therefore, various methods are used by several manufacturers to join pipe sections and fittings. Overall, considering the advantages and production techniques coupled with driving factors the global fiberglass market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of fiberglass pipes market includes rise in demand for fiberglass pipes in sewage owing to light weight, dimensional stability, resistance to corrosion, sophistication in installation and water management applications and better mechanical properties resulting into an enhanced product life with lower maintenance costs. However, high costs pertaining to material acts as a major restraint to market growth.

