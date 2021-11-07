Demand for Fibrous Casings Market to Grow at CAGR of 4.3% Through 2029

Fibrous casings market is projected to register a growth of over 4%, double the growth of overall casings market. This surge in growth can largely be attributed to an increase in processed meat consumption globally, generating significant demand from processed meat providers.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1719

Fibrous casings are most suitable for the processed meat industry owing to their consistency in shape retention and higher shelf life. Fibrous casings manufacturers including Viskase and ViscoTeepak are proactively focusing on increasing barrier strength by adding viscose layers to their products to make their products suitable for processed meat. While such developments will give a significant uptick to the existing demand, it will also rejuvenate the product life cycle of fibrous casings.

Key Takeaways of the Fibrous Casings Market–

Europe accounts for the highest share in the fibrous casings market and is expected to show steady growth during the forecast period.

East Asia is anticipated to present highest growth potential in fibrous casings market and is projected to present an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 50 Mn during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, the segment of clear casings will lead in the fibrous casings market and is expected to grow 1.6X by 2029 over 2019.

In terms of application, sausages and salami hold the highest share in fibrous casings market, accounting for more than 40% throughout the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1719

Small calibre fibrous casings have garnered significant demand in recent years and are expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Owing to high demand in food processing industry, direct sales will be the preferred sales channel in the fibrous casings market, and are expected to show a positive BPS during forecast.

Global Fibrous Casings Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global fibrous casings market has been provided below on the basis of Product Type, Calibre Size, Application, Sales Channel, and Region.

Product Type Clear casings

Mahogany casings

Red casings

Specialty casings Calibre Size Small Calibre

Medium Calibre

High Calibre

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1719

Collaborations and Acquisitions to Shape Manufacturers’ Bottom Line

Fibrous casings market is highly consolidated with only handful of players controlling the total production share of the market. Competition between manufacturers has been extremely high and is based on product level pricing. Fibrous casings manufacturers have focused on increasing their regional presence with collaborations and acquisitions. Viscofan Group, one of the market leaders in the fibrous casings market, acquired Globus Group in 2018.With Globus Group being a distributor in Australian and New Zealand markets, the acquisition was aimed to increase Viscofan’s presence in Oceania market. Similar efforts have been seen to be carried out by other players like Viskase Companies, Inc. who acquired Walsroder Casings Group in 2017. These efforts by companies to increase their presence and establish their supremacy on the supply chain, has benefitted the fibrous casings market.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/04/22/1807291/0/en/Liquid-Sulfate-Free-Shampoo-Sales-Surge-Amidst-Growing-Focus-on-Sustainable-Solutions-finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com