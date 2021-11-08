North America Market Snapshot: U.S. Accounted for Largest Share Of Global Polymer Dispersions Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Polymer Dispersions Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, SB, Vinyl, Polyurethane), Application (Decorative & Protective Coating, Paper, Printing Ink, Carpet & Fabrics, Adhesives & Sealants), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The polymer dispersions market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 6.99 Billion in 2017 to USD 10.27 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.0%. The market is driven by the growing demand for polymer dispersions in various decorative & protective coating applications, especially in the green coating applications.

Browse 76 Market Data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Polymer Dispersions Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, SB, Vinyl, Polyurethane), Application (Decorative & Protective Coating, Paper, Printing Ink, Carpet & Fabrics, Adhesives & Sealants), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”

Acrylic dispersions hold the largest share of the resin type segment of the polymer dispersions market

Acrylic dispersions make up the largest resin type subsegment of the polymer dispersions market because of its wide usage in manufacturing dispersions for various applications. Growth of this segment is attributed to the need to follow mandatory environmental protocols related to low VOC and ecolabels such as M1, Blue Angel, and EMICODE.

Decorative & protective coating expected to hold the largest share of the application segment in 2017

Decorative & protective coatings application will dominate the polymer dispersion market during the forecast period. Rising disposable income is driving the demand for high-quality furnishings, upholstery and carpets for better-looking home and automotive interiors. This is boosting the demand for polymer dispersion for decorative & protective coating application.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The polymer dispersions market is led by North America and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global polymer dispersions markets with growth centered in India and China. In emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific and South America, the decorative & protective coating application is projected to drive the polymer dispersions market. This is due to changing consumer awareness, increasing government regulations, and increasing adoption of the green coating application.

Key players in the polymer dispersions market include BASF SE (Germany), Synthomer Plc. (U.K.), Mutsui Chemicals (Japan), Covestro AG (Germany), Michelman, Inc. (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), LANXESS (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Solvay SA (Germany).

