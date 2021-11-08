Portable Fuel Containers Market is poised to grow at a modest CAGR of 4.5% by forecast period 2030 – States Fact.MR

Owing to its modest growth in the past and ascending fuel requirement, fuel storage container market is anticipated to grow 1.5X through 2030.

Furthermore, emerging economies are witnessing meteoric growth in trade volume.

Governments of economic powerhouses such as China and India have various ongoing projects that aim to essentially double the volume of current trade in the next five years, which in turn is expected to bolster the growth of the regional Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) segment

Key Takeaways of Fuel Storage Container Market Global fuel storage container market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 3,180 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.5X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020. 55 Gallon fuel storage container segment will continue to dominate demand for Fuel Storage Container market accounting for more than half of the global share, as a result of economic advantage and high availability. U.S. and GCC countries will continue to maintain their supremacy in fuel storage container market with fuel production plants and extrusion of crude oils from plant. Fuel storage container market in Middle East & Africa is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR of 3.6% through 2030. North America is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 1,830 Mn and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period

Fuel Storage Container Market to witness a Seismic Shift with Covid-19 Outbreak

5 Gallon Fuel Storage Drum to Account for Significant Market Share, 275 Gallon Intermediate Bulk Containers Follow Close Behind With their economic advantage and high availability, segment of 5 gallon fuel storage drum is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2030. Furthermore, 275 gal. IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) tank is most suitable for storage at large scale and is preferred by fuel production companies across the globe. With increasing fuel extraction to meet the growing demand for industrial and commercial purposes, 275 gal. IBC market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.6 Bn by 2030.

North America to Account for One-Third of Total Market Share by 2030 From regional perspective, North America currently holds more than one-fourth of global fuel storage container market share. U.S. is one among world's leading fuel producers across the globe. Furthermore, Middle East & Africa are expected to be the most attractive regions growing at the fastest CAGR, with presence of numerous fuel extraction stations. However, some of the most prominent countries in Southern Africa are going through a period of economic deficiency including South Africa, Nigeria, and Angola which have been at the forefront of growth in Africa. This could result in declining fuel production activity and to create growth opportunity for fuel storage containers.

The coronavirus outbreak has begun to have a domino effect, toppling economies one after the other.

A sharp decrease in demand for fuel is being witnessed after large fuel consuming countries such as China reduced their sea operations.

As of March 2020, the number of clear sailings declared by major fuel consuming countries has experienced deficiency of unloaded fuel, which is around 1.7 million TEU (Twenty-foot equivalent unit).

These carriers will send out freight back to Asia somewhere in the range of three to 10 weeks in the near term.

This declining demand for unrefined petroleum over the globe is an aftereffect of halted freight which will spur demand for fuel storage containers.

More Valuable Insights on Fuel Storage Container Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fuel storage container market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the fuel storage container market on the basis of product type (Portable Fuel Containers, 275 Gal. IBC and 55 Gal. Fuel Storage Drums) across seven major regions.

