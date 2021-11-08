Perchloroethylene Market is Poised to Expand at a CAGR of 3.6% During Forecast Period 2020 to 2030

The Perchloroethylene market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

China is one of the leading refrigerant manufacturers, due to which, it has created significant demand for perchloroethylene during the historical period, accounting for nearly half of global demand. East Asia has driven consumption and holds a noteworthy perchloroethylene market share on the back of China, and the scenario is projected to continue during the forecast period too.

Growth is attributed to increasing demand for chlorinated solvents in the region, for applications such as hydrofluorocarbon refrigerant production, metal cleaning, and vapor degreasing applications. Due to lack of regularity policies in East Asia, demand for perchloroethylene is poised to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. After China, the United States is the second-largest refrigerant manufacturer, accounting for over one-fourth of global production.

The country generated huge demand for perchloroethylene in 2019. However, after identification of perchloroethylene’s hazardous effects on humans and the environment, its demand in the United States declined by 0.5% during the historical period.

Perchloroethylene Market: Manufacturers

The global perchloroethylene market is highly consolidated in nature where the top players currently account for over half of the sales. Currently, Occidental Chemical, Olin Corporation, and Westlake Chemical Corporation are the key stakeholders in perchloroethylene market. Due to declined demand and increased legalizations, market players have remained conservative during the historical period.

The Perchloroethylene market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Perchloroethylene market report addresses the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

