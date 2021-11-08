Structural Automotive Adhesives Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2031

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Structural Automotive Adhesives sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Structural Automotive Adhesives market.



key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Structural Automotive Adhesives Market.

The global market for automotive adhesives is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 7 billion by the end of 2030. The sector has been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, owing to lockdowns and restrictions on automotive production and raw material supply chains, which has hurt the production and delivery of automotive adhesives.

However, the industry is expected to reflect steady growth in the near future, supported by investments towards product development aimed at longer durability and eco-friendliness, and transition by the automotive industry towards sustainability through hybrid and electric vehicles.

Leading participants in the automotive adhesive market are focused on product improvements and long-term contracts with major end-user entities to improve their product offerings and maintain revenue streams, aiding their overall growth in the global market space.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Adhesive Market Study

The global automotive adhesive market is projected to expand at a 5% CAGR through 2030, with more than 10 pounds of adhesives being increased per car, as compared to vehicles a couple of decades ago.

In terms of adhesive type, structural adhesives will account for a major revenue contributions till 2030, owing to the diminishing popularity of conventional spot welds in the automotive industry.

As per end use, upholstery and powertrain applications are reflecting relatively faster growth in the automotive adhesive market, owing to demand in electric and hybrid vehicles and growing importance of interiors in aesthetics and comfort.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold a major market share in the automotive adhesives sector, aided by the expansion of regional facilities by key international market players seeking to leverage the massive automotive industries of India and China, in addition to low labor and material costs.

With sluggish activities going on in automotive and manufacturing industries, demand for automotive adhesives will be adversely affected in the near term.

“With frequent advancements in automotive technology, and a wide range of materials for interior components and electronics, demand for adhesives has shot up, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. However, mature markets in North America and Europe will witness steady albeit slower growth over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Development and Industry Collaborations Remain Crucial

Leading players in the automotive adhesive market include Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Arkema S.A., DuPont, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, Jowat SE, Dow Inc., 3M, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company, and Franklin International, among others. The market is moderately fragmented, and the industry has largely been characterized by product development and industry partnership strategies.

Key Segments of Automotive Adhesive Market

Adhesive Type

Structural

Tapes & Films

Threadlocks & Retainers

Liquid Gaskets

Product

Solvents

Water

Hot Melt

Reactive

Others

Application

BIW

Glazing

Powertrain

Paint Shops

Upholstery

Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive adhesive market offers information divided into five key segments— adhesive type, product, application, vehicle, sales channel, and region. This report offers information about important the market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

