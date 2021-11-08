Sweet Corn Seeds Market are projected to hold around half of the market share by end of 2029

According to a new write up by Fact.MR, the global market of sweet corn seeds is estimated to grow at a sluggish CAGR of ~ 3.7% during 2017-2026, and likely to continue with its multibillion dollar revenue levels through the forecast period. Sweet corn has become an increasingly unattractive option in terms of use in animal feed. In addition, the rapid proliferation of alternatives, and the easy accessibility to fossil fuels has reduced the role in the production of biofuels.

As a food product, sweet corn has become a very popular ingredient, which can be attributed to increased global awareness about the taste and health benefits from sweet corn. Sweet corn seeds are a result of a genetic mutation, in conventional maize plants. The genetic mutation accounts for the conversion of starch into sugars within the corn kernels. The source of the genetic mutation can divide all sweet corn crops either into GMO or Non-GMO variants.

Lifestyle Changes and Inclusion in Convenience Foods Supports Growth

Apart from health awareness factors, the global sweet corn market is also on the rise owing to substantial changes in consumer lifestyles, which has resulted in the increased popularity of ready to cook products like sweet corn.

Rapid advancements in genetic engineering technology and has resulted in a wider variety of crops that provide higher quality products and superior yield quantities as well. The new products are expected to attract a large number of new customers. Favorable economic prices and faster product availability is expected to help in bolstering the growth of revenue in the sweet corn seed market.

Sweet Corn Seeds Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of sweet corn seeds market on the basis of seed type, seed category, farming type, sales channel and region.

Seed Type Hybrid Certified Seeds

Open Pollinated Certified Seeds

Farm Saved Seeds Seed Category Yellow

White

Bicolor Farming Type Organic

Conventional Sales Channel Agri-Specialty Retailers

Direct Sales

Online Retail Channels

Other Channels Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

