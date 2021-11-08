Clinical Microbiology Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Clinical Microbiology Market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Factors such as the Technological advancements, rising incidence of infectious diseases and growing outbreak of epidemics (such as COVID-19), and increased funding and public-private investments are some of the key factors driving the growth of the microbiological testing/clinical microbiology market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in some countries are hampering the development of this market.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19) is an acute respiratory infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‐CoV‐2). Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to major changes in the clinical operations of radiology departments worldwide. In parallel with clinical preparedness activities, academic medical centers and universities were rushed to shut down scientific research activities to maximize social distancing and minimize the spread of infection to research staff and others with whom they might have contact.

bioMérieux (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland). Other prominent players include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), 3M (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Hologic (US) are some of the major players in the clinical microbiology market among others. The analysis of market developments between 2017 and 2020 revealed several growth strategies such as research collaborations and strategic market expansions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the clinical microbiology market.

bioMérieux is the leading player in the clinical microbiology market. The company has a robust product portfolio and a strong geographical presence in more than 160 countries. To maintain its leadership position in the market, the company has been focusing on R&D activities and product launches. In 2019, the company invested USD 60 million for setting up a production facility in Durham. The company launched several products in the clinical testing space in the past four years, such as VITEK MS, FilmArray 2.0, VIDAS C. difficile GDH assay kit, FilmArray Respiratory Panel, GENE-UP diagnostic solution, EviSight Compact, BacT/ALERT VIRTUO system, FilmArray Gastrointestinal (GI) Panel, ChromID Salmonella ELITE, and FilmArray Ebola test. It also aims to increase its geographical presence and strengthen its product portfolio through growth strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and expansions.

Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific clinical microbiology market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

