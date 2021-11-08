Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Industry, creating a marketplace worth US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031 for the market as a whole.

Eggshell membrane derivatives continue to find increasing applications in the nutraceuticals industry, creating a marketplace worth US$ 1.8 Bn by 2028. Soluble eggshell membrane powder remains the highest selling product, with eggshell membrane collagen and collagen concentrate complementing sales. The long-term outlook on the eggshell membrane derivatives market remains positive, as demand grows at a steady clip in food & beverage, and cosmetics & personal care, according to a latest market intelligence study by Fact.MR.

According to the report, demand for eggshell membranes has been massively influenced by growing research and development on the efficacy of these ingredients. The therapeutic benefits of Natural Eggshell Membrane (NEM®) to people suffering from stiffness, osteoarthritis, and pain have been prominently covered in health and science journals, inducing a higher level of awareness among stakeholders across a broad spectrum. The fact that (NEM®) is rich in collagen, hyaluronic acid, and chondroitin is influencing food & beverage manufacturers to incorporate this ingredient in their offerings.

The report opines that challenges associated with managing joint pain through nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can create opportunities for eggshell membrane derivative manufacturers. Eggshell membrane derivatives are devoid of some of the potent side effects associated with NSAIDs, which has fuelled their adoption in the nutraceuticals and food & beverage industry as a ‘healthy’ dietary supplement.

Novel applications of eggshell membranes are also creating new opportunities for manufacturers. The use of eggshell membranes in removing toxic hexavalent chromium from contaminated water can pave the way for development of a new industry.

The prospects of the eggshell membrane derivatives market have also been augmented by broader focus toward sustainability and environmental conservation. Growing use of eggshells has the potential to reduce the burden on landfills around the world. In the US alone, nearly 600,000 tons of eggshells are sent to landfills, whereas eggshell waste is estimated to be over a million tons in the EU – effective use of these membranes offer multipronged benefits.

Focus Shifts to Procurement of ‘Pure Membranes’

Sensing the opportunities in leveraging the collagen and hyaluronic acid in the eggshell membranes, manufacturers are focusing on procuring pure membranes to develop high-quality products. The presence of mineral shell fragments and microscopic dirt can compromise the quality of the end product. The emphasis on pure membranes has received government support in various regions, with EU-funded researchers developing innovative separation technology under the SHELLBRANE project.

Report Scope

Attribute Details
Market size value in 2020 USD 834 Million
Market forecast value in 2031 USD 1.8 Billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2031
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • U.K
  • France
  • Spain
  • Nordics
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • GCC
  • South Africa
  • Israel
Key Market Segments Covered
  • Type
  • Application
  • Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • Biova LLC
  • Kewpie Corporation
  • Eggshell Membrane Technologies
  • Eggnovo SL LLC
  • Mitushi Biopharma
  • Ecovatec Solutions Inc.
  • Microcore Research Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd.
Pricing Available upon Request
Key Segments Covered

  • Type

    • Powdered Eggshell Membrane
    • Concentrated Eggshell Membrane
    • Other Eggshell Membrane Derivatives

  • Application

    • Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Nutraceuticals
    • Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Food & Beverage
    • Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Pet Food Industry
    • Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Cosmetic & Personal Care
    • Eggshell Membrane Derivatives for Other Applications

Crucial insights in the   Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market research:

  • Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market Basic overview of the, Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market including market definition, classification, and applications.
  • Scrutinization of each Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
  • Adoption trend of Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market across various industries.
  • Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Eggshell Membrane Derivatives Market stakeholders.

