Baru Nuts Market Register a Volume CAGR of 25% Through 2029.

A new business intelligence report of Fact.MR indicates that ~15 thousand kg of baru nuts were sold in 2018, and the sales are likely to spike by a whopping ~24%, yearly, in 2019. The global baru nuts market is anticipating exponential growth in foreseeable future, owing to the growing awareness about this superfood in foreign markets.

Rapidly changing consumer sentiments in favor of the health and wellness trend, and widening application base in food processing industry will also remain significant impact factors associated with the baru nut sales. Growing adoption of baru nut as an ingredient in snacks, nutraceuticals, and confectionary products collectively accounted for sales of ~135 thousand kg baru nuts in 2018, says the report.

With elevated levels of vitamin E, fiber, protein, and calcium, coupled with the potential to develop wide range of food products, baru nuts continue to remain an anomaly in its native Brazil and for rapidly growing Western pool of customers. However, the canvas of baru nuts applications is anticipated to further widen, with several importers in the U.S. and Europe placing their focus on the high-protein legume nuts to capitalize the growing super food trend. While baru nuts remain comparatively unknown outside native Brazil, there are several finished packaged food products, such as Natuaris Muniz’s bread spread Barutella and various cooking oils, garnering growing traction of consumers.

Health Benefits of Baru Nuts – The Growth Engine

The study opines that growing focus of market players on creating an increased awareness about the health benefits of baru nuts is likely to fuel the sales of this superfood in the forthcoming years. Baru nuts are enriched in multiple minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, zinc, iron and phosphorous, and contain high amounts of protein and omega-3, 6, 9. Moreover, as baru nuts calorific content is optimal and is shown to boost satiety, they hold high potential of finding extensive applications in dietary products. Additionally, the nutritional composition and source of the baru nuts suffice the requisites of highly restrictive diets, such as keto and paleo diet, and can even find a place as an ingredient in gluten-free diets.

Segmentation

Analysis and assessment of price point by region and comparison with the global average price have been included in this study. The study also exerts details on aspects impacting pricing strategies of the processors and suppliers of baru nuts. Segmentation of baru nuts market has been provided in the form of a taxonomy table in the report.

Based on product type, baru nuts market is segmented into:

Whole Baru Nuts

Raw Baru Nuts

Roasted Baru Nuts

Flavored Baru Nuts

Processed Baru Nuts

Baru Butter

Baru Oil

Baru Flour

Baru Sweets

Based on end use, baru nuts market is segmented into:

Food Processing

Snacks

Nutraceutical

Confectionary

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

