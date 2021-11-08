Treadmill Ergometer Market Value Chain Analysis, Variables, Trends & Global Scope, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global treadmill ergometer market size is projected to touch USD 3.75 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%from 2019 to 2025.Customer inclination towards a healthy lifestyle and growing adoption of the treadmill to get personalized feedback are projected to fuel the market growth. Increasing adaptation of customers towards fitness activities such as walking, jogging and running is further predicted to boost the growth over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Modern treadmill ergometers offer real-time feedback such as distance traveled, calories burnt and workout duration. They also show oxygen intake, heartbeat, and blood pressure level. Consumers are preferring fitness equipment providing real-time analysis of the workout. This factor is projected to proliferate the sales of treadmill ergometer in the upcoming years.

Some of the widely accepted fitness exercises include running and walking. This will increase the number of consumers opting for equipment which provides real-time analysis to improve the workout performance. Further, leading players are engaged in continuous product advancement to accelerate the demand for automatic and smart fitness tools. For example, the launch of a stair-treadmill, made up of a treadmill and a standard stepper has supported the demand for cardio exercising equipment.

The growing prevalence of various heart ailments and cardiovascular diseases has encouraged customers to focus on leading a fit and healthy lifestyle. This has resulted in increasing establishments of smart gyms, and fitness centers along with rehabilitation centers. As per the release of the American Heart Association (AHA), Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) was the major reason for deaths in the U.S. in 2016 accounting for 43.2% deaths due to cardiovascular diseases.

Top Company Insights

Leading players in this industry include Cybex International, Inc.; Amer Sports; ergoline GmbH; h/p/cosmos sports & medical GmbH; TECHNOGYM S.p.A; BODYCRAFT; Johnson Fitness & Wellness; Enraf-Nonius; ICON Health & Fitness; and Life Fitness. To gain a competitive advantage, the players focus on continuous product advancement. For example, Xiaomi Corporation introduced foldable treadmills named Walking Pad, which is small in size convenient for residential homes.

Application Outlook:

Fitness Clubs

Medical Centers

The fitness club segment dominated the treadmill ergometers market with more than 82.9% share in 2018. Customers are inclined towards wellness and fitness activities to lead a healthy lifestyle. The demand for equipment designed for cardiovascular exercises such as treadmill ergometer is on the rise. This factor is projected to fuel the market over the forecast period.

End-User Outlook:

Commercial

Residential

The commercial segment led the market accounting for approximately 85% market share in 2018. Sports club, gyms, medical centers, offices and fitness clubs are the leading customers of the treadmill ergometer. Further, the increasing establishment of commercial places such as gyms and fitness clubs is predicted to supplement the market demand.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America held the largest market share of around 41.0%. The region has a high customer preference for a healthy and fit lifestyle along with the presence of many leading brands. This has led to a rise in spending by customers on fitness equipment. Key players are selling treadmills through both offline and online distribution channels. The U.S. led the market with a large number of customers ready to invest in fineness and healthy activities.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. The growth of medical rehabilitation and fitness clubs is attributed to the development of the wellness industry. This factor is predicted to proliferate the sales of treadmills. The growing per capita income and customer inclination towards the purchase of fitness equipment is expected to further supplement the growth of the regional market over the forecast duration.

