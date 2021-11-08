Clove Cigarettes Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Nov 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Clove Cigarettes Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global clove cigarettes market is projected to touch USD 135.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for machine-made clove cigarette coupled with a rise in the number of new products launches is fueling the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of Clove Cigarettes Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-clove-cigarettes-market/request-sample

Clove cigarettes provide less harness owing to its mild taste and low nicotine content. This feature makes these cigarettes popular among youth, women and beginners smokers. Further, clove cigarettes are mixed with various flavors such as vanilla, grape, cocoa, menthol, strawberry and cherry among others. Growing demand for flavor based cigarettes is supplementing to the growth of the clove cigarettes market.

Among different product type, machine rolled clove full flavored clove cigarettes held the largest share with over 45%, in 2018. Presence of less nicotine is the prime factor attributing to the growth of this segment. Low tar nicotine clove cigarettes segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast years.

Among end-users, the female segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast years. The growing number of female smokers from regions such as Europe, Latin America and North America are driving the segment growth. Low harness features of clove cigarette are the primary factor propelling its demand among female smokers.

Asia Pacific occupied the largest market with over 60%, in 2018. Growing demand for clove cigarettes from Indonesia, which alone held 92% of the market share in 2018, is fueling the market growth in the region. Further, the introduction of different flavors is likely to supplement market growth from 2019 to 2025. Malaysia and Singapore are the other leading countries in Asia Pacific occupying a significant market share.

Clove Cigarettes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Hand Rolled Clove Cigarette

Machine Rolled Full Flavored Clove Cigarette

Machine Rolled Low Tar Nicotine

Access Clove Cigarettes Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-clove-cigarettes-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR with 4.7% during the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for clove cigarettes from Indonesia.

Among different product types, machine rolled clove cigarettes occupied over 80% of the market share in 2018.

Among end users, female segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025.

Key players operating in the clove cigarette market are Gudang Garam, British American Tobacco, Nojorono Tobacco Indonesia, Philip Morris International Inc., and Wismilak Group among others.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com