Impact of COVID-19 on Conductive Textiles Market in 2021| MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Conductive Textiles Market by Fabric Type (Cotton, Nylon, Polyester, Wool), Type (Woven, Non-Woven, Knitted), End-User (Military & Defense, Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Consumer Electronics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, The global conductive textiles market was valued at USD 1.02 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.11 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2016 to 2021.

Increasing awareness of the advantages of conductive textiles, high demand from the military & defense sector, and growing smart fabrics market are the key factors driving the growth of the conductive textiles market.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=175501216

Military & Defense

Textiles for in military uniforms are required to provide durability, safety, and protection in hostile environments, damage resistance, and comfort. In addition, sweat management, protection from cold-weather conditions, and the integration of high-tech materials into uniforms is also desirable. Conductive textiles are lightweight, flexible, and provide high strength and superior conductivity and are therefore rapidly adopted across the military & defense segment.

Healthcare

In the healthcare sector, conductive textiles are used for clinical as well as non-clinical applications. These textiles are designed to provide comfort and functionality at the same time. The textiles can help healthcare providers monitor and communicate conditions of patients, as they can detect, acquire, and transmit physiological signals.

Consumer Electronics

Development of products that are small, thin, light, and reliable are some of the key factors considered by manufacturers of consumer electronics. Conductive textiles are used in products such as smart watches, augmented reality headsets, multimedia players with computing facilities, and smart goggles.

Woven textile is the fastest-growing type segment of the global conductive textiles market

Based on type, the woven textile segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Woven textiles are widely utilized by various end-use industries such as military & defense, healthcare, and sports & fitness. As these textiles offer high standard performance in shielding and conductivity, they are considered to be the preferred type of conductive textiles utilized across the globe, thereby boosting the growth of the woven textile segment.

Sports & fitness is the fastest-growing end user segment of the global conductive textiles market

Based on end user, the sports & fitness segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Increased awareness about health, fitness, and wellness, globally has led to a high demand for wearable devices, as they are mainly used to monitor sleep, calories consumed, heart rate, and blood pressure, among other health parameters. Conductive textiles are used in the manufacture of products, such as smart shirts that record heart rates, intelligent bands that track physical activities, and other fitness monitoring devices. Thus, increase in demand for such health monitoring devices has contributed to the growth of the conductive textiles market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment of the global conductive textiles market

The conductive textiles market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the high demand for conductive textiles in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing awareness regarding the benefits and functionalities of conductive textiles has boosted the growth of the market in this region.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=175501216

Key players operating in the conductive textiles market include Parker Chomerics (U.S.), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Laird PLC (U.K.), and Bekaert (Belgium), among others.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.